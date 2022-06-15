Drinks to Sip with Pride This Month

Celebrate this Pride Month and send support to the LGBTQIA+ community with these delightful and unique drink specials around the tri-state.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Amy Spasoff

e19 Lounge Bar & Discothèque’s ROYGBIV Pride Cocktail Menu

e19 is celebrating its second Pride Month in business with a brand-new specialty cocktail menu for Pride Month. The menu features a new drink for every color of the rainbow, each $12. Sip your drinks as you enjoy special events with e19’s Pride Month calendar, including Frisky Friday drag shows from 9 to 11:30pm and drag bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday, starting on the 15th. 1905 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 709-4528, e19bar.com

The Birdcage’s Pride Fruit Dove

This month, The Birdcage boasts a new cocktail, the Pride Fruit Dove, which is served on select nights (check out the monthly calendar to find out which ones). The drink is $7 and contains cucumber vodka, melon liqueur, Sprite, and soda. Every Wednesday this month, you can take part in exclusive Pride meet and greets, where you can meet the Cincinnati Pride committee and sign up to volunteer for a Pride event, all while enjoying a drink. For every sale of any of the bar’s Pride cocktails, $1 goes to Cincinnati Pride. 927 Race St., downtown, (513) 381-0563, thebirdcagecincinnati.com

The View at Shires’ Garden’s “All That Glitters” Cocktail

The View at Shires’ Garden serves a new, eye-catching cocktail this June. It’s strawberry lemonade vodka with fresh strawberry, simple syrup, lemon, and the best part, edible glitter. For each drink sold, $1 goes to Cincinnati Pride. 309 Vine St., 10th floor, downtown, (513) 407-7501, theviewatshiresgarden.com

Metropole’s “It’s About Damn Time” Cocktail

Metropole has crafted this colorful cocktail to kick off your Pride Month festivities. The limited time beverage contains homemade coconut rum and passion fruit liqueur as well as strawberry, lime, chocolate bitters, and a paprika salt rim. And you’re drinking it for a good cause—$1 from each cocktail sold during the month of June goes to Cincinnati Pride. Don’t forget to hit up the second annual

21c Pride Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. in Gano Alley on June 18. 609 Walnut St., downtown, (513) 578-6660, metropoleonwalnut.com

Hotel Covington’s Braxton Pride Watermelon Wheat and Braxton Vive Southern Punch

Belly up to the bar at the Hotel Covington for two specialty Pride Month drinks. The $5 Braxton Pride Watermelon Wheat boasts a summery, crisp watermelon flavor while the Braxton Vive Southern Punch is a fruity combo of apricot, nectarine, and peach. If those don’t interest you, grab the Harvey Milk Punch cocktail, a black tea beverage spiked with rum, lemon, and roasted pineapple chai syrup. A dollar from each cocktail served goes to the NKY Pride Center. 638 Madison Ave, Covington, (859) 905-6600, hotelcovington.com