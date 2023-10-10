Don’t Miss These Scary Good Halloween Drinking Events

Halloween season is here and there are plenty of alcohol-related ways to celebrate. First up, HallowEve Brew Bash (October 20, $30–$40, Ault Park Pavilion, aultparkac.org) features 10 five-ounce tastings from some of the city’s best microbreweries and a live band playing all your favorite songs from the ’70s. Next, there’s A Date with Jane Presents: Fright Night! (October 26, $40, findlaymarket.org/marketevents). Held at Jane’s, Findlay Market’s outdoor bar, the event features Halloween-themed cocktails and light bites from market vendors.
Round out this haunting month with the Cincinnati Halloween Bar Crawl (October 27 & 28, $17.99–$24.99, multiple locations, pubcrawls.com/city/cincinnati-oh), which includes free entry to at least four bars and 50 percent off drinks. Costumes aren’t required for these events but, really, where’s the fun in not dressing up?
