1 Nunn Dr. • Highland Heights, KY 41099

Undergraduate Enrollment Information: (859) 572-5200 • www.nku.edu/admissions/undergrad

Graduate Enrollment Information: (859) 572-6364 • www.nku.edu/admissions/graduate

Fueled by an unstoppable spirit and a passion for knowledge, Northern Kentucky University students engage and impact their communities, the region, and our world. The university’s long-standing commitment to academic excellence offers abundant opportunities for experiential learning in the region’s best facilities, including the new Health Innovation Center. NKU connects students to their world-changing dreams through classroom experiences, faculty mentorship, and internships and co-ops with hundreds of community partners and more than 200 student organizations. We’re also home to 17 NCAA Division I athletic programs.

We shape driven individuals and create opportunities for our students to succeed in this knowledge-based economy. We will continue to nurture inclusive and equitable communities where people want to live, work, and tackle complex challenges.

You belong here.

THE STATS

YEAR FOUNDED: 1968 // CURRENT ENROLLMENT: 16,212 // STUDENT-FACULTY RATIO: 19:1 // UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES OFFERED: 89 // MASTER’S DEGREES OFFERED: 22 // DOCTORAL DEGREES OFFERED: 3 // DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI: 7.4 miles // IN-STATE TUITION: $417/credit hour // OUT-OF-STATE TUITION: $836/credit hour // PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS ON FINANCIAL AID: 93.9% of full-time undergraduates // TOP AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS: Forbes Top College 11 years running • 2020 Safest College Campuses in America list (YourLocalSecurity.com)