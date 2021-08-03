Photograph courtesy Morehead State University

150 University Blvd. • Morehead, KY 40351

(606) 783-2000 • www.moreheadstate.edu

Morehead State University is a comprehensive public university. We have served generations of students and families through education to improve their lives, careers, and communities.

MSU offers excellent academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, emphasizing hands-on research and skill development for career success. MSU is committed to providing affordable education and personal support to our students. We are one of the best-valued universities in Kentucky and offer various financial aid and scholarship options. Last year, we awarded nearly $18 million to our students in scholarships and grants through institutional aid and the MSU Foundation. We offer degree programs and courses on our residential campus, regional campuses and online. Morehead State University is ranked 17th as one of the top public universities in the South in the 2021 edition of “America’s Best Colleges” by U.S. News & World Report. MSU also made the publication’s list as one of the top public regional universities in the South for social mobility. 2021 is MSU’s 17th consecutive year on this list.

THE STATS

YEAR FOUNDED: 1887 // CURRENT ENROLLMENT: 9,660 // STUDENT-FACULTY RATIO: 16:1 // UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES OFFERED: 141 // MASTER’S DEGREES OFFERED: 70 // DOCTORAL DEGREES OFFERED: 1 // SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTISE: Art and Design, Biomedical Sciences, Business, Communication and Media, Computer Science, Education, Engineering Technology, Imaging Sciences, Music, Nursing, Space Science Engineering // DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI: 110 miles // IN-STATE TUITION: Undergraduate: $4,485 per semester; Graduate: $570 per credit hour // OUT-OF-STATE TUITION: Undergraduate: $6,778 per semester; Graduate: $570 per credit hour // PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS ON FINANCIAL AID: More than 94% // TOP AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS: Best Bachelor’s in Legal Studies Degrees (No. 8), Study.com • Bachelor’s in business programs were ranked No. 19 in U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs for 2021 • Best 25 X-Ray Tech Schools in 2021 (No. 13), BestValueSchools.org // AFFILIATED COLLEGES/SATELLITE CAMPUSES: MSU at Ashland (KY), MSU at Mt. Sterling (KY), MSU at Prestonsburg (KY), University Center of the Mountains in Hazard, KY