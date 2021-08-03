Photograph courtesy Galen College of Nursing

100 E Business Way, Suite 120 • Cincinnati, OH 45241

(513) 475-3636 • https://galencollege.edu/

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. Focused solely on nursing education, Galen dedicates 100% of resources to helping prepare confident, caring professionals for successful careers and advancement in nursing. With no prerequisites required, earlier hands-on education, a clinical emphasis, small class sizes, and personalized attention and support, Galen is there for you every step of the way. Plus, flexible and accredited pre- and post-licensure programs, including online options, offer multiple pathways to achieving your goals. Start your journey to one of the most fulfilling—and in demand—jobs you will ever love. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and to schedule an admissions appointment, visit galencollege.edu.

THE STATS

YEAR FOUNDED: 1989 // CURRENT ENROLLMENT: 7,990 // STUDENT-FACULTY RATIO: 14.7:1 // UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES OFFERED: 2 // MASTER’S DEGREES OFFERED: 1 // SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTISE: Nursing // DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI: 21 miles // IN-STATE TUITION: Varies by program // OUT-OF-STATE TUITION: Varies by program // PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS ON FINANCIAL AID: N/A // TOP AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS: 91% First Time NCLEX Pass Rates (2020 – Cincinnati Campus) • 34,000+ Students and Alumni • One of the largest nursing colleges in the U.S., with campuses in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas, and Online // AFFILIATED COLLEGES/SATELLITE CAMPUSES: Campuses also in Miami, FL; Tampa Bay, FL; Hazard, KY; Louisville, KY; Richmond, VA