Photograph courtesy Butler Tech

3603 Hamilton Middletown Rd. • Hamilton, OH 45011

(513) 645-8344 • www.butlertech.org

At Butler Tech, every student is a top priority. Our mission is transforming lives by making our students career-ready and college-prepared.

Choose from classes and career training programs that interest you. From healthcare and public safety to industrial technology and commercial driving, Butler Tech provides a purpose for every passion. Our training programs are designed to prepare you for employment and to begin a successful career, advance in your current career, and industry certification. All of our programs offer state and/or nationally recognized credentials and certifications. With more than 40 career-focused programs, Butler Tech Adult Education will provide you the career training you want in 11 months or less.

THE STATS

YEAR FOUNDED: 1975 // CURRENT ENROLLMENT: 750 yearly // STUDENT-FACULTY RATIO: 15:1 // SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTISE: Adult Career Training Programs: training programs designed to prepare you for employment and to begin a successful career in: Healthcare – training for Nursing, Clinical Medical Assisting, Phlebotomy, Medical Billing & Coding, and STNA. Public Safety programs – Firefighter, Paramedic/EMT, Police. Industrial Technology programs – Industrial Maintenance Technology, Industrial Welding, and HVAC/R Technician, Commercial Drivers program. Nationally recognized certifications and program length range from two weeks to 11 months. // DISTANCE FROM DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI: 34 miles // IN-STATE TUITION: Varies by program // OUT-OF-STATE TUITION: N/A // PERCENTAGE OF STUDENTS ON FINANCIAL AID: 75% // TOP AWARDS/RECOGNITIONS: Student completion rate of 91% • Earned Industry Credential Rate of 89% • 100% hands-on career experiences for students!