Cincinnati Weekend Picks November 14-16

Embed from Getty Images

Don’t let the cold keep you at home! There are plenty of great events to explore around the Queen City this weekend (especially for literature lovers). Here are just a few.

Cincinnati Storytelling Festival

For the fifth year, spoken word artists will be sharing their craft at the city’s only storytelling festival. Each day will feature showcases of different kinds of storytelling like comedy, horror, and traditional/cultural. Tickets can be purchased as passes or for individual events. Thurs, Nov 13-Sat, Nov 15, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Power! Pride! Pro Wrestling!

At Cincinnati Pride’s fourth annual pro wrestling tournament, a fully queer lineup of fighters, referees, and entertainers will take to the ring. Wrestlers come from the midwest indie circuit including bigger names like Marti Belle and defending Devine Pro Wrestling Champ Stxrm Garcon. Between matches, you’ll be able to enjoy drag performances and music by DJ Boywife. Tickets are $13 with proceeds going to Cincinnati Pride and they will also be taking food donations for the Catino Choice Pantry. Fri, Nov 14, 7 p.m, Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Boozy Book Fair x Meat Raffle

Binski’s Bar and Roebling Books are teaming up to combine two of the city’s favorite barroom events into one big boozy meaty party. Roebling will provide a curated book selection to shop from while Wyoming Meat Market will provide choice cuts to compete for in the raffle. Raffle proceeds will go to the Diversity Book Fairies of Cincinnati. Fri, Nov 14, 7 p.m., Binski’s Bar, 2872 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Books By the Banks

Cincinnati’s regional book festival is back with more than 100 international, national, and local, authors from every different genre taking part in talks, panels, and meet-and-greets. There will also be panels and activities for aspiring writers as well as a family zone where kids’ authors will be doing storytimes. You can check the official website for a full list of authors and the panel schedule. Sat, Nov 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cincinnati Public Library Main Branch, 800 Vine St., downtown

Cincinnati Art Museum Holiday Market

If you’re looking for more unique gifts, you won’t want to miss CAM’s holiday market. The entire lobby will be packed with more than 25 local artists and artisans like Mandi Wirtanen, May Fleming, and Ping Ping Cui selling original handmade pieces. Plus, items from the museum gift shop will be 10 percent off. Sat, Nov 15-Sun, Nov 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Firefighter Chili Cook-Off

If you want to help raise money for the Covington Fire Department and want to eat some fresh warm chili on a crisp November day, head to Braxton Brewery for the Firefighter Chili Cook-Off. You’ll be able to taste and judge all the entries (from actual Covington firefighters) and help crown the 2025 champion. One dollar from each pint of beer sold during the event will go to the Covington Fire Department. Sat, Nov 15, 1-4 p.m., Braxton Brewing Company, 29 W. 7th St., Covington

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

The multi-platinum rock orchestra famous for metal covers of Christmas classics will be stopping at Heritage Arena on the Ghosts of Christmas Eve tour. The set will include songs from the titular GoCE album, fan favorites, and a 25th anniversary tribute to Beethoven’s Last Night. Tickets start at $55 and there will be both a matinée and evening performance. Sat, Nov 15, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Party Source Holiday Grand Tasting 2025

The Party Source is throwing an exclusive tasting event in the Merchant’s Club to kick off the holiday season. For $94.34, you’ll get to sample premium wines and rare sprits like Dom Perignon Brut 2015 and Kopke Colheita Port 1985 alongside gourmet food pairings, live music from The Cole Baker Trio, and bourbon raffles. Sat, Nov 15, 5-8 p.m., The Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue

Turkey Trails 5k/10k

Get your Thanksgiving run in without running into Thanksgiving weekend traffic with this family-friendly fun run. Racers can pick between a 5k, 10k, or one-mile course (and a kids’ dash) along the Banks. Runners receive a shirt, medal, and delicious holiday treats. Registration price varies based on distance, but kids 12 and under are only $17. Sun, Nov 16, Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown