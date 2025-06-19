Cincinnati Weekend Picks June 20-22

Photograph courtesy HFP Racing

Here’s a jam-packed event guide for a jam-packed weekend. There are even more festivities happening around the city that I couldn’t fit, so give the Pride and Juneteenth guides a look if you want to find some.

Tilted Earth: A Summer Solstice Celebration

Enjoy the longest day of the year outdoors. Great Parks will lead a guided evening hike exploring the mysteries of earthworks followed by a sunset bonfire where you’ll enjoy some tea and discuss the significance of the summer solstice. Hikers will meet at the Lee Shelter. Fri, June 20, 6:30-10 p.m., Fernbank Park, 50 Thornton Ave., Sayler Park

Krohn Conservatory Paint and Sip

You’ll get the chance to create your own gothic masterpiece at this paint and sip led by Art for All People founder Sarah Hellman. When you arrive, you’ll get to experience the Gothica Botanica butterfly show for inspiration, then head to the lobby for painting. Tickets for this 21+ event are $40 and include the class, supplies, butterfly show admission, and one alcoholic drink ticket. Fri, June 20, 7-9 p.m., Krohn Conservatory, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Fairytale Festival

Highfield Discovery Garden’s annual Fairytale Festival is back with more activities than ever. There’ll be archery, sword fighting demonstrations, animal ambassadors, tea parties, sing-alongs, face painting, magic, puppet shows, and more. Food will also be available on site. Tickets are $12 per person or free for kids 2 and under. Entry times are scheduled every 30 minutes. Sat, June 21, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Highfield Discovery Garden, 10397 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn

CFTA Food Fest

Cincinnati’s biggest food truck festival returns to Summit Park with 40 different trucks, including local favorites like Quite Frankly, Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine, and Little Trolley Donuts. Stick around for the day-long lineup of entertainers and craft beer selection. Sat, June 21, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

Jungle Jim’s Craft Beer Festival

At this craft beer festival, you’ll have the opportunity to try more than 400 brews from 100 different breweries (not all at once, please) that have been specially curated by the award-winning Beer Department at Jungle Jim’s. There are two sessions—one at 1 p.m. and one at 6:30 p.m.—with tickets costing $60 including a commemorative glass. There are also non-drinker tickets for $25. Sat, June 21, 1-5 p.m. and 6:30-10:30 p.m., Jungle Jim’s Oscar Events Center, 8871 N. Gilmore Rd., Fairfield

Sixth Annual Juneteenth Block Party

The Banks will be transformed into the ultimate Juneteenth celebration by Paloozanoire for the sixth year running. Comedian Desi Banks will host the festivities featuring a lineup of six DJs playing everything from hip-hop to Afrobeats, food trucks, and a reimagined Kids Zone. Sat, June 21, 4-11 p.m., The Banks, downtown

Sapphic Sips at Rhinegiest

The June edition of Midwestern Lesbian’s Sapphic Sips series will take place on the rooftop bar at Rhinegeist. In addition to the usual community bonding, there will be a giveaway of “split” toys from Sapphic-owned adult toy company, the Banana Split Shop. This 21+ event is free to attend with an RSVP requested. 7-10 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

The Queen City Triathlon

Runners, bikers, swimmers, and any other combo of those three should make their way to Yeatman’s Cove early on Sunday morning to compete in the Queen City Triathlon. There will be different distances offered for triathlon, duathlon, and aquabike events and a scenic course that goes down Columbia Parkway, through the Ohio River, and across the Purple People Bridge. You can register here. Sun, June 22, 6:30 a.m., Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Juneteenth Tasting Event

Findlay Market is throwing an all-day celebration of Black-owned businesses with special dishes on offer like Jollof Rice from Afromeals, Red Velvet Stuffed Cookies from Sweet Mae’s, and Honey-Glazed Cornbread from Chamaele as well as community programming from the Cincinnati Public Library and Jamaa Health. Tasting tickets are eight for $20 or 18 for $40. Sun, June 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Outlaw Music Festival

Two musical legends, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, will take the stage at Riverbend for this traveling music festival that also features Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trampled By Turtles, and Myron Elkins. Tickets start at $48.50 for a lawn seat. Sun, June 22, 3:45 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.