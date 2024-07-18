Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 19-21

Photograph courtesy of Great Parks of Hamilton County

We’re over the halfway point of July, but summer events aren’t slowing down. From the Outdoor Adventure Expo to the Findlay Night Market to the World Drum Festival, you’ll be able to find weekend activities all over town.

Harriet Beecher Stowe House Grand Re-Opening

Generations will unite at the housewarming celebration for the newly renovated Harriet Beecher Stowe House. At 10 a.m., the ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin with speakers like UC African American History professor Dr. Holly McGee, chair of Juneteenth Cincinnati Lydia Morgan, and Mayor Aftab Pureval. The house will then reopen for guests with music from Brown Chapel AME Church as well as refreshments from blaCk Coffee Lounge and Aunt Flora’s Kitchen and Cobbler. Celebrations continue through the weekend with a family-focused event on Saturday and an artist centric event on Sunday. Friday, July 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Harriet Beecher Stowe House, 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

North Avondale Block Party

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra is bringing their famous Brady Block Party series to the North Avondale Recreation Center. The free festival will start with activities and booths from places like Cincinnati Circus, Avondale Branch Library, and the Cincinnati Zoo. Food from the cookout is also free including treats from the popcorn and cotton candy machines. At 7:30 p.m., CSO will conclude the evening with a selection of pieces from various composers including Leonard Bernstein, Duke Ellington, and George Gershwin. Friday, July 19, 6 p.m., North Avondale Recreation Center Fields, 617 Clinton Springs Ave., North Avondale

Hoots and Hops

Explore the Cincinnati Nature Center at night during the beloved summer fundraiser. The 21+ event allows guests to walk the trails and see nature in a different light while enjoying food and drinks from local restaurants and breweries. For other entertainment, you can interact with local wildlife from some of the Nature Center’s animal ambassadors and enjoy live music from Vudu Childe. Tickets are $50 and include four beer and wine tasting tickets and four food bite tickets. Friday, July 19, 6-10 p.m., Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Outdoor Adventure Expo

Head to Winton Woods for a weekend full of outdoor fun. All the great activities that Great Parks of Hamilton County has to offer— archery, biking, climbing, fishing, disc golf, boating, and more— will be open to guests. Friday will be all about kids and introducing them to nature with interactive stations from organizations like Midwest Falconry, Gorman Heritage Farm, and the Archaeological Research Institute. Come back on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for the 5K and 10K races as well as activities like fly fishing, way-finding, and kayaking. Friday, July 19-Saturday, July 20, Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Rd., Greenhills

The Art of Ducks

Jimmy Longbottom of Longbottom Bird Ranch is bringing some of his beloved rescue ducks to Rhinegiest for an afternoon of art and awareness. Kiwi the Duck, who was voted #1 duck artist in CityBeat’s Best of Cincinnati 2024, will be collaborating with #1 human artist L.D. Nehls to create the ultimate masterpiece. Additional works by Kiwi will be on display and for sale for those who wish to own pieces by one of the greatest artists of our lifetime. Longbottom will also have other feathery friends from the ranch in attendance and selling special merchandise designed by Nehls. Saturday, July 20, 3-6 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Bastille Day

It’s time again for Montgomery’s annual Bastille Day celebration in honor of its sister city, Neuilly-Plaisance, France. The holiday, which celebrates the Storming of the Bastille and beginning of the French Revolution, is observed with a giant block party. Food from local restaurants like European Café, Montgomery Inn, and Stone Creek Dining Company, will be available alongside French wines. There will also be two stages with acts like La Petit Musique, Madame Gigi’s Outrageous French Cancan Dancers, and The Mistics performing all night. Saturday, July 20, 4-11 p.m., Downtown Montgomery

Findlay Night Market

Now is your chance to shop around Findlay Market after hours. Market House merchants, outdoor merchants, and storefronts will be open with special deals and activities for the annual Night Market. Some fun events include karaoke at Flavors of the Isle, a make-your-own car diffuser station at Earthganics, and a Christmas in July celebration at Makers Bakers. If you’d prefer to hang around the plazas and enjoy some drinks, there will be beer tastings, bourbon tastings, live music, a caricature artist, and special cocktails. Saturday, July 20, 5-9 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

The Taft Museum of Art will be turned into Wonderland for a special immersive theatre experience for the whole family. The 90-minute program will see you help Alice navigate through the twists and turns of the strange land. You’ll get to have a tea party with the Mad Hatter, play croquet with the Queen of Hearts, and more. Tickets are $45 for Taft members, $55 for non-members, and $35 for kids ages five through twelve. The tea and food is included in ticket price and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Sunday, July 21, 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. or 1:30-3 p.m., Taft Museum of Art, 316 Pike St., downtown

Cincinnati World Drum Festival

As part of the OTR Performs series, percussion groups from all different cultures will be sharing their art at Washington Park. Among the performances are Japanese Taiko drummers, Chinese drummers, Indian hand drummers, Caribbean steel drummers, African drummers from Bi-Okoto, and more. Expect an evening of learning, unity, fusion music, and rhythm. The concert is free. Sunday, July 21, 6-8 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine