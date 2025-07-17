Cincinnati Weekend Picks July 18-20

Photograph courtesy African Professionals Network

Did everybody stay cool and dry this week? I hope so, because you’ll need the energy to check out all the cool events around Cincinnati this weekend.

MUFON Symposium 2025: Hidden Truths

UFO investigators have long called Cincy home due to the city being the headquarters of MUFON (Mutual UFO Network). For those who want to venture into the world of extra-terrestrial investigation, MUFON is holding a weekend-long symposium with speakers, panels, workshops, and more. Registration prices vary depending on membership and day of attendance. Thurs, July 17-Sun, July 20, Northern Kentucky Convention Center, One W. Rivercenter Blvd., Covington

BEEFFEST 2025

Binski’s annual live wrestling match returns with even more matches, live music, vendors, and actual beef. Some of Ascend Pro Wrestling’s biggest competitors will fight it out for the BEEFFEST Championship Belt including current heavyweight champion Big Jake Shepherd, Savion Truitt, GG Jacobs, Omega De, Piper GKFAM, Prima Donny, Kasie Clay, Party Mike, Butcher, Nightshadow, and B.A. Bundy. Tickets will be a suggested $10 donation. Fri, July 18, 6:30 p.m., Binski’s Bar, 2872 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington

Adult Astronaut Academy

For any grown-ups who missed out on space camp growing up, the Cincinnati Observatory has the perfect event for you featuring astronaut training, astronaut food taste testing, an obstacle course, and a “mission” to the moon. Tickets are $30. Fri, July 18, 7 p.m., Cincinnati Observatory, 3489 Observatory Pl., Mt. Lookout

Jungle Jam Fan Fest

The ultimate Bengals fan festival will be taking over Newport on the Levee with exclusive meet-and-greets and autograph signings, football activities, panels with Bengals legends, special guest appearances, photo-ops. All profits go to local charities. Sat, July 19, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

AfriFest Cincy

Sawyer Point will host the biggest celebration of African arts, culture, and food in the city. The free festival will offer performances from DJ Seamless, Zikomba Pop-Up Dance, Ijo-Ugo African Drum & Dance, DJ Queen Celine, Samuel Nalangria, DJ Prymtime, Salsaberas Folkoric Fusion, Makiah Malan, Basko, Team Africa Dance, and DJ Shinski. Don’t forget to stop by the vendor market where you can get food from places like Afromeals and Sene Grill while shopping for some craft goods. Sat, July 19, noon-9 p.m., Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Ludlow Limburger Fest

The neighborhood of Ludlow will be transformed into an day-long celebration of stinky German cheese. Get ready for activities like the Procession of the Cheese, the Blessing of the Cheese, the Limburger Cook-Off, and plenty of live polka music and games for kids. Admission is five dollars and all proceeds go to Ludlow Vets. Sat, July 19, 3-9 p.m., 830 Elm St., Ludlow Vets Hall, Ludlow, KY

Findlay Night Market

Enjoy Findlay Market after dark with storefronts open late, Night Market specials, samples, games, Split the Pot, circus performers, caricature drawings by Kirk Charlton, music from DJ Rah D, and a special outdoor marketplace. Sat, July 19, 5-9 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

Drag Brunch at The Alcove

MadTree will be hosting the ultimate drag brunch at The Alcove featuring beats by DJ Bard and an all-star lineup of queens headlined and hosted by P.H. Dee. Tickets are $40 and include the show and brunch buffet—a bottomless drink package can be added for $25. Attendees must be at least 21. Sun, July 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., MadTree Alcove, 1410 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

The Head and The Heart Concert

The hit indie folk band best known for songs like “Rivers and Roads,” “Lost in My Mind,” and “Honeybee” is bringing its Aperture tour to the Queen City. The group will be joined by opening performers Marfa and Wild Rivers. Tickets start at $32. Sun, July 20, 7 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown