Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: January 20–23

Find tips and tools for your next home renovation, see an award-winning play at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, catch the last weekend of an outdoors expo, see beautiful local art, and celebrate African American dance at these weekend events happening in Greater Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Boat, Sport, and Travel Show

The second weekend of this Cincinnati travel expo showcases dozens of dealers and vendors offering expertise and everything you need for your fishing, hunting, camping, and more. You’ll also find seminars, talks, and demos where you can learn how to get the most out of your next outing.

Jan 20–23, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Philadanco!

Mutual Dance Theatre’s Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series welcomes PHILADANCO to the Jarson-Kaplan Theater. The legendary 50-year-old dance company celebrates and preserves predominantly African American traditions in dance.

Jan 20 & 21, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Greater Cincinnati Remodeling Show

Calling all homeowners! Find everything you need for your next home renovation project at this comprehensive weekend expo featuring displays showcasing the latest trends in design. And you can talk directly with local experts and get the advice you need to help you with your home improvement projects.

Jan 21–23 & 28–30, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This Tony Award–nominated play explores the tensions at a Chicago music studio in 1927 when blues singer Ma Rainey joins her band for a fraught recording session.

Jan 21–Feb 12, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Woman’s Art Club of Cincinnati 2022 Signature Member Exhibition & Sale

This exhibition showcases works from nearly 100 members of the Woman’s Art Club who have achieved Signature Status as artists through a jurying process. Visit the opening reception to see this beautiful local art January 22 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Jan 21–Feb 13, The Barn, Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center, 6980 Cambridge Ave., Mariemont

Bonus Event: Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Cincinnati hosted the AFC Wild Card game last week, and a Bengals’ victory over the Las Vegas Raiders (their first playoff win since 1991) means the team advances to the divisional round. Facing a rested Tennessee squad with Derrick Henry back in play, can the Bengals advance to the AFC Championship? Tune into the action on CBS to find out.

Jan 22, 4:30 pm, Nissan Stadium, Nashville