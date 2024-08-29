Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 30-September 1

Photograph courtesy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival.

Happy Labor Day Weekend, all! Enjoy the benefits that organized labor has provided for us and savor this three-day weekend. Need something to pass the time? Here are some Cincinnati events to check out.

Fountain District Launch Party

The downtown area around Fountain Square is officially being renamed “The Fountain District,” so the city is kicking off the new era with a weekend-long block party. In addition to live music on the stage, restaurants and bars in the new district will be offering specials and discounts. Parking will also be reduced to a flat $6 fee all weekend. Thursday, August 29-Monday, September 2, Fountain District, downtown

Art After Dark: Finesse

For this month’s Art After Dark Event, CAM is highlighting the temporary exhibition, “The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century.” Special events include music by DJ Prymetime, immersive experiences, and a fall couture fashion show by BlaCk OWned Outerwear. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and admission and parking are free. Friday, August 30, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Cage the Elephant: Neon Pill Tour

Alternative rock darlings Cage the Elephant are bringing their Neon Pill Tour to Riverbend. The band best known for songs like “Cigarette Daydreams,” “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” and “Come a Little Closer,” will be performing with supporting acts Young the Giant, Bakar, and Willow Avalon. Doors open at 5 p.m., the show starts at 6:30 p.m., and attendees are advised to check Riverbend’s website for the bag policy. Friday, August 30, 5 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

1940s Day

The Cincinnati Museum Center is going back in time to its train station heyday on 1940s Day. History buffs are encouraged to dress in their best ’40s attire and enjoy live music, dancing, costume contests, classic cars, tours, VR experiences, and more. With an additional purchase, you can take an exclusive tour of Tower A, the train station’s command center. Entry is free with museum admission. Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Zinecinnnati

Zine enthusiasts and creators should make their way to the Clifton Cultural Arts Center on Saturday for the ultimate creative summit. Writers, artists, poets, comic creators, photographers, publishers, and more will share their craft and support each other’s projects. The fest is considered a safe space for everyone to be able to tell their stories, but the event will be considered family-friendly. Saturday, August 31, 12-5 p.m., Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave., Clifton

Ohio Renaissance Festival Opening Weekend

It’s that time of year again— Ren Faire season! The Queen and her court are back at the village for another year of merriment and tomfoolery with jousts, feasts, craftsmen, sword fights, and more. While exploring the festival grounds, be sure to check out some of the local talent like Robert the Barrrd, Pirate’s Creed, and the Cincinnati Barbarians. Buy tickets ahead of time because attendance will be capped this year. Saturday, August 30-Monday, September 2, Ohio Renaissance Park, 10542 Ohio 73, Waynesville

Brazil Day Cincinnati

Sete de Setembro, also known as Brazilian Independence Day, is being celebrated in Cincinnati for the third year in a row. Dance group JOYBRASILERA is hosting the street festival in the Incline District with a day of music, samba, capoeira, soccer, and Brazilian street food. At the end of the night, everyone will watch the Labor Day fireworks together. Sunday, September 1, 5:30-11 p.m., Warsaw Federal Incline Theater, 801 Matson Pl., Lower Price Hill

Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest and Fireworks

The city’s most iconic fireworks show is back at Sawyer Point/Yeatman’s Cove for Labor Day. Festivities start at noon when you can start putting down seats and blankets along the Serpentine Wall. Family activities, food vendors, and live music will be on the scene until 9 p.m. when the fireworks finally shoot off. If you can’t make it downtown, the show will be broadcast on Local 12. Sunday, September 1, 12-10 p.m., Sawyer Point/Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown