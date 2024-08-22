Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 23-25

Photograph courtesy of Jungle Jim's

I hope you enjoyed the unseasonably comfortable temperatures because by this weekend we’re back to typical August heat. If you want to find a distraction from the sweat, try one of these weekend events— one may leave you sweating for other reasons.

Not Your Average Paint and Sip: Blacklight Body and Canvas Painting

James Reynolds, who runs Not Your Average Paint and Sip, prides himself on hosting fun yet educational painting parties—this Friday’s is no exception. 90 percent of the class will be held in blacklight to explore the medium of blacklight reactive paint for both the body and canvas. Admission is $55 and includes a complimentary full bar along with non-alcoholic options. Friday, August 23, 6:30-9 p.m., Not Your Average Paint and Sip, 1300 Pendleton St., Studio 400a, Pendleton

Germania Society Oktoberfest

If you’re ready to dust off your lederhosen and kick off Oktoberfest season, Germania Society is here for you. Cincinnati’s original celebration is returning for the 53rd year with the biggest German Bier selection in the tri-state. It’ll be a weekend of traditional German food, dance, music, competitions, beer (duh), plus a new armored combat tournament. Admission is $5 and children ages 12 and below get in free. Friday, August 23-Sunday, August 25, Germania Society, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Twp.

2024 TQL Sand Volleyball Classic

You can play some sand volleyball and raise money for the Cincinnati Boys & Girls Club at the same time during the TQL Classic. Co-ed teams of six to eight people can register for $150 to enter the competition. Pool play will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a single elimination tournament. Each team is guaranteed to play in at least three games and there will be prizes for the winners. Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shoreline Social, 4855 Kellogg Ave., Linwood

Taproom Record Fair

Rhinegeist’s taproom is turning into a giant boozy record store on Saturday afternoon. Local shops like Plaid Room Records, Three Feather, Hey Suburbia, and out-of-town vendors like Blind Rage and Used Kids will be selling vinyl of all varieties. You’ll also be able to meet music producer and Monophonics frontman Kelly Finnigan and other producers from the Colemine Records label. Don’t forget to check out the special-edition Record Fair merch. Saturday, August 24, 12-5 p.m., Rhinegiest Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Urban Thrive Festival

Great Parks of Hamilton County is bringing nature to the city with the Urban Thrive Festival. Those with less regular access to natural spaces will be able to take part in free activities like yoga, hiking, and garden tours along with participating in live demonstrations of seed starting, fish filleting, canning, and more. Exhibitors from places like Civic Garden Center, Mill Creek Alliance, and Hamilton County Community Action Agency will also be giving out info and providing resources to attendees on how to make their lives greener. Saturday, August 24, 3-7 p.m., Nature Center at The Summit, 1580 Summit Rd., Roselawn



Jungle Jim’s Weekend of Fire

Heat freaks and spice hounds should make their way to Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield expeditiously for a weekend-long celebration of hot sauce and spicy food. Everywhere you look you’ll find spice— hot sauce samples, a build-your-own spicy Bloody Mary bar, head-to-head heat challenges, and even pepper eating competitions. You can also check out some hot rides on Sunday when the Cincy Cool Cars Club comes to show off their vehicles. Tickets are $15 and there will be plenty of free beverage stations for you to cool down with. Saturday, August 24-Sunday, August 25, Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

2024 Festival of Faiths

Cincinnati is a diverse city with people of all different faiths. From the Catholic foundations to the historic Jewish community to the ever-growing Hindu and Muslim populations in the suburbs, religious people of all kinds come together to share and celebrate their similarities and differences at the Festival of Faiths. Bonding activities like guided meditation, moderated conversations, panels, and cultural demonstrations will take place to bring everyone together. Sunday, August 25, 12-5 p.m., Cintas Center, 1624 Musketeer Dr., Evanston

Cincy Gay Agenda Launch Party

Everyone’s favorite local queer event planner Midwestern Lesbian is launching Cincy Gay Agenda, the city’s definitive queer event calendar, and is throwing a party to celebrate. From 1-3 p.m. there will be a club and organization fair where you can see the many great LGBTQIA+ groups in town to join. At 2 p.m., P.H. Dee will take the stage for a family friendly drag show and at 2:30 p.m., Hotmess Sports will host an open kickball game. From 3-5 p.m. you’ll conclude the evening with food and drinks at Ziggy’s for the afterparty. Don’t forget to give both Midwestern Lesbian and Cincy Gay Agenda a follow to keep up-to-date on all local queer events! Sunday, August 25, 1-5 p.m., Zeigler Park, 1322 Sycamore St., Pendleton