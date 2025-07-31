Cincinnati Weekend Picks August 1-3

Photograph courtesy Ohio River Paddlefest

Welcome to the first weekend of August! Whether you’re a fan of the scorching late summer heat or prefer chilling in the air conditioning, you’ll be able to find an event in the city.

CincyHop 2025

Cincinnati’s swing dance exchange is throwing a full weekend of classes, specialized workshops, and social dances with live music from local swing and jazz bands. Check the schedule for events and locations; registration price varies. Thurs, July 31-Sun, Aug 3, The Upstairs, 3715 Madison Rd., Oakley; Factory 52, 4590 Beech St., Norwood

Outdoors for All Expo

Over 70 local nature exhibitors will be at this free expo showing off the accessibility of Cincinnati’s many outdoor adventures. There will also be raffles, live music, kids activities, food trucks, MadTree beer, an outdoor gear sale, boat demos, canoeing, and exclusive Paddlefest merchandise. Fri, Aug 1, 4-9:30 p.m., Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave., East End

On Point Music Festival

For the second consecutive year, the On Point Music Festival takes the stage at Sawyer Point and Yeatman’s Cove for a weekend of sonic stylings headlined by Motherfolk and Ashes & Arrows. The two-day event, which features music from across a variety of genres including country, alternative/indie, acoustic, and bluegrass, is entirely free, and also offers opportunities for food, shopping, and skating on-site. Fri, Aug 1-Sat, Aug 2, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Paddlefest

Join thousands of your fellow paddlers as you canoe and kayak your way down the Ohio River to a beautiful sunrise. Participants can paddle recreationally or competitively and have the option of a 4.5 or 9 mile route. There are several stops on the way with drinking water and entertainment. From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. there will be a festival at the Gilday Riverside Park finish line. Registration price varies depending on age and distance of paddlers. Sat, Aug 2, takeoff at 7 a.m., Schmidt Recreation Complex, 2944 Humbert Ave., East End

Norwood Comedy Festival

Five nationally recognized comedians—including touring comic Geoff Tate—and 20 local comedians will take the stage at Northwood Cider Company for the second annual Norwood Comedy Festival. Tate, a Cincinnati native and the festival’s headliner, has more than 12 widely streamed stand-up albums and has made appearances on ­­The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, WTF with Marc Maron, and The Todd Glass Show among others. Sat, Aug 2, 2-11 p.m., Northwood Cider Co., 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood

CatVideoFest 2025

The world’s biggest cat video festival is back with screenings across the country—including at the Esquire. Enjoy some of the best feline content the internet has to offer on the big screen. Tickets are $12 and a portion of the proceeds go to The Scratching Post, a cat shelter in Silverton. Sat, Aug 2-3, Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

National Farmers Market Week Tasting Tour

Celebrate your local famers and produce vendors on this special Findlay Market tasting tour that includes free samples like jelly from Always Canning, peaches form Backyard Orchard, and cucumbers from Lobenstein Farm. Tickets are $35 and include all samples. Sun, Aug 3, noon-1:30 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

TOTO Concert

Some of the biggest acts of the 1980s are coming to Riverbend alongside TOTO (the band best known for songs like “Africa”, “Rosanna”, and “Hold the Line”.) Opening for the group will be singer-songwriter Christopher Cross and Australian new wave legends Men at Work. Tickets start at $44.28 for lawn seats. Sun, Aug 3, 6:45 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.