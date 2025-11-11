Celebrate Veterans Day with Events Across Greater Cincinnati

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Public Library

Honor American veterans and military this year at these Greater Cincinnati events this Veterans Day.

Memorial Hall

Memorial Hall has two events lined up to celebrate Veterans Day this year. On Sunday, November 9, the hall will host a concert by its resident wind symphony, featuring a range of patriotic pieces that pay tribute to the many branches of the armed forces and the sacrifice and devotion of our uniformed officers, followed by a reception. Memorial Hall will also have an art exhibition available from November 9 to 12, showcasing works of veterans who take part in Cincinnati VA’s Creative Arts Therapy program. November 9–12, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 977-8838

Cincinnati Museum Center

The Cincinnati Museum Center will offer free general admission from November 9 to 16. While this doesn’t include access to special ticketed exhibitions, the CMC will offer $3 off admission to its feature exhibition, Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away for veterans who liberated Germany’s Concentration camps during World War II. On November 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the CMC will host its Veterans Day Celebration, featuring performances by Bugles Across America and Danielle’s Melodies, and panel discussions covering the stories of local veterans. Families of veterans will also get $1 off to enjoy the museum visit together. November 9–16, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate, (513) 287-7000

Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission

The Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission will host an event at the Berlin Wall Memorial outside of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to recognize veterans that served during the Cold War. Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 10.30 a.m., and the memorial ceremony will begin an hour later. Veterans will receive a commemorative coin and have the opportunity to mingle with other members of the Veterans Service Commission. November 11, 10:30 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 Freedom Center Way, downtown

Cincinnati Public Library

The Cincinnati Public Library will host its 67th annual commemoration for Veterans Day on at its Main Library downtown, including a keynote address by Richard L. Bevington, Jr., a retired U.S. army colonel. There will also be wreath presentations, performances by the Hyde Park Bass Quintet, the posting of the colors by the Diamond Oaks JROTC, and light refreshments and commemorative keepsakes for attendees. November 11, 10:30 a.m.–noon, Cincinnati Public Library, 800 Vine St., downtown,= (513) 369-6900

Green Township Veterans Day Program

Green Township will host a Veterans Day program on November 11 to commemorate uniformed officers and their willingness to serve. To honor local soldiers, Veterans for Foreign Services Post 10380, in collaboration with Green Township, will host the annual ceremony featuring guest speaker Judge Christopher McDowell. There will also be a flyover with airplanes operated in World War I and II. The ceremony will begin at Veterans Park Plaza at 11:00 a.m. November 11, 11 a.m., Veterans Park Plaza, 6239 Harrison Ave., Green Township, (513) 574-4848