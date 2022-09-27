Café Mochiko’s Chili Ramen Named One of Food & Wine’s Best Bites

Photographs by Andrew Doench/Food Styling by Katy Doench

Food critics outside of the Queen City are singing the praises of Café Mochiko again. In the October issue of Food & Wine, Restaurant Editor Khushbu Shah lists the East Walnut Hills eatery’s Cincinnati Chili Ramen as one of her best bites of 2022:

“It’s hard to rework a city’s most iconic dish without it feeling kitschy, but with springy housemade ramen noodles, a deeply savory chili broth, and a fistful of thinly shredded cheddar, this riff makes you think maybe Cincinnati chili should have been a bowl of ramen all along.”

The list—which includes a banana pudding tiramisu, a ginger salad, and a congee pot pie—recounts Shah’s coast-to-coast journey for the country’s best dishes.

In its announcement in an Instagram post, Cafe Mochiko encourages its customers to “grab a bowl for yourself tonight and warm up in this sweater weather.”

Earlier this month, the restaurant was named to Bon Appetit‘s “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” list, along with Mid-City Restaurant.