Big Ice Evangelism: Why Hand-Cut Ice Is Better For Bourbon

Photograph by Marlene Rounds

James Ferguson of Big Idea Group is a pure ice evangelist. He had his first piece of hand-cut ice in a glass of bourbon four years ago and has been preaching the gospel ever since. About a year ago, he decided to get in the ice supplier game with his company Big Ice. Massive ice blocks are directionally frozen over several days to eliminate impurities and tempered before they’re cut with food-safe chain saws and handcrafted into six shapes: rocks, balls, blocks, stones, sticks, and pebbles. The result is slow-melting ice that doesn’t water down your drink. Cheers!