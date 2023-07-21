Have you ever wondered what it’s really like to get popular cosmetic treatments, such as Botox and filler? McKenzi brings us along as she gets treated before her wedding day.

Many people worry that injectable treatments such as Botox and filler can result in them looking unnatural or overdone. However, in the hands of a skilled injector, it’s possible to still look like yourself and achieve beautiful results.

Botox is a neurotoxin that relaxes muscle movement. By reducing the muscle movements that form wrinkles, over time, these creases in the skin can soften or even go away entirely. Popular areas to treat with Botox include the forehead, crows feet, and glabellar lines (between the eyebrows).

Fillers on the other hand are a great way to restore lost volume or add subtle contour to your facial features. Many fillers, such as Juvederm, are created using hyaluronic acid which occurs naturally in our skin. Popular treatment areas include cheeks, lips, jawline, under eye, and nasolabial folds (smile lines).

Both treatments are non-surgical and have little to no downtime.