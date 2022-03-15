Anjou Is the Queen of Drinks

Photograph by Lance Adkins

Swanky bar Anjou is named for Margaret of Anjou, wife of King Henry VI, who took charge when Henry went mad. “Margaret of Anjou embodies the elements we were looking for in a name,” owner Chris Wolfe explains. “When thinking about the design, aesthetics, and menu program for the bar, we wanted a feminine name that conveyed elegance and strength while having ties to Europe.”

Photograph by Lance Adkins

The establishment prides itself on featuring familiar flavors reintroduced through cocktail offerings. It’s a living document, constantly evolving based on seasonality. And while the place offers a full bar, boutique wines, and local beers, you can’t stop by without trying one of their fresh craft cocktails. Start off with the fan-favorite She-Wolf, a refreshingly light gin drink with elderflower and herbal liqueurs. Looking for something savory? The Benedetto Alfieri is made with gin, bell pepper, shallots, lemon, pisco, yellow chartreuse, and Campari. Finally, don’t skip the delicious Caffé Elena for a little pick me up, featuring cold brew from local coffee shop Urbana Café. Cocktails have all ingredients listed, along with descriptors to help identify flavors and illustrations to aid in understanding what type of drink you’re ordering. You’ll feel like a boss. Just like Margaret.

Photographed by Lance Adkins

Anjou, 2804 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills, (513) 221-1095

