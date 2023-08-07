A Field of Dreams for All

Rendering courtesy Mason Sports Park

Since 2012, athletes with physical and developmental disabilities have played baseball in the Mason Challenger League. But for players with mobility issues, including those who use wheelchairs and walkers, navigating the diamond and dugouts can be next to impossible. That’s why the city of Mason, along with its parks foundation, is working with the Challengers to build more accessible ballfields that will let kids and adults enjoy the sport without worry.

The Challengers are slated to debut their 2024 spring season on two brand new diamonds made from synthetic turf, outfitted with special pads that make for a smooth, hazard-free surface. Extra-wide dugouts will accommodate mobility devices, while fully fenced-in fields will give peace of mind to parents whose players might be at risk of running off. And just outside the ballfields, players can keep the fun going at neighboring Common Ground Playground, a one-of-a-kind playground for kids and adults of all abilities.