A Fairy Tale Wedding at Peterloon Estate

Photograph by Alex Davis Photography

Gloria and George met at a classmate’s birthday party in high school. After a few awkward texts, they arranged their first date—at Graeter’s. Ten years later, they got engaged at the very same Graeter’s.

Photograph by Alex Davis Photography

The design for the November 6, 2021, ceremony was inspired by an old book of Italian fairytales from Gloria’s grandmother. “My mom helped us bring that otherworldly/mystical feeling to life through hand-painted dried flowers, most of which she grew and harvested herself,” Gloria says. “She laced the centerpieces with tiny fairy lights to enhance the effect.”

Photograph by Alex Davis Photography

Other special details highlighted family connections. “I wore my great grandmother’s necklace and my parents’ wedding rings,” Gloria says. “George wore my dad’s cufflinks and had my initials embroidered on his sleeve.” Woodworker Thane Lorbach did the carving on the ceremony backdrop—which was designed by the bride’s father and sister, of José García Design.

Photograph by Alex Davis Photography

It wasn’t all sentimental details, though. Music was a key part of the night. “Our DJ was great and worked with us to blend our eclectic music selection seamlessly,” Gloria says. “Everyone danced so hard—my legs hurt for a week!”

Photography: Alex Davis Photography | Venue: Peterloon | Flowers: Una Floral (bridal bouquet), Cora García (all others) | Cake: A Spoon Fulla Sugar | Catering: Eat Well Celebrations and Feasts, The Rhined (cheese table) | Rentals: Advantage Tent and Party Rental, All Occasions Event Rental, Dahlia Vintage | Wedding Planner: Elegant Events by Elisa | Ceremony Music: Pro Art Music | Reception Music: TOAD Entertainment and Production | Gown: Monique Lhuillier from Bridal and Formal | Invitations: Julia García | Favors: Julia García | Hair: Autumn Healey, Lightbox Salon | Makeup: BRIDEface | Woodcarving: Thane Lorbach Custom Woodworking