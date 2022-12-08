12 Days of Gifts: Ideas for the Cincinnati Sports Fanatic

Like leaves on our trees, Cincinnati sports fans don many different colors throughout the year—but they all bleed red for their hometown team. Get your loyal tailgaters, armchair quarterbacks, courtside devotees, and Bailey chant leaders what they want for the holidays.

FC Cincinnati MVP Luciano Acosta Jersey, $159

The club’s thrilling first playoff run was dominated with Lucho Acosta highlights, making him the deserving winner of the 2022 team MVP. Commemorate the season and ensure the FC Cincinnati fan in your life has the gear for many more afternoons watching Acosta action on the pitch. Through Thursday at midnight, the MLS Store offers this jersey for $40 off.

Reg. $159, $119 on special; Available at FC Cincinnati Team Store, 1501 Central Pkwy., (513) 991-1801, or mlsstore.com

The Cincinnati Bengals: An Illustrated History by Jeff Suess and Rick Pender, $42

Cincinnati Enquirer historian Jeff Suess and longtime Cincinnati Magazine contributor Rick Pender team up for this volume on the Stripes. Images and interviews the Paul Brown era, two 1980s Super Bowls, the ‘90s dark ages, and finally to the team’s invigorating run to the 2021 Super Bowl. Features include interviews with former players and Bengals Hall of Famers. Find out how you can score a signed copy at The Ohio Book Store on December 10.

Available from Reedy Press and at fine local bookstores

Cincinnati Reds Pick-6 Plan, $90 to $630

This special deal allows you to choose six home games to attend through the regular season (excluding Opening Day, and additional fees for the May 19–21 series against the New York Yankees and other select games). You’ll also receive an exclusive, jumbo-sized Hunter Greene bobblehead with your order. Play ball!

$90–$630; shop online

Cincy Shirts UC and Xavier Tees, $26–$27

The company that produces popular tongue-in-cheek tees has more than a few options for Cincinnati hoops diehards, wherever they draw their lines. The “On my bracket, X marks the spot” tee should delight the dutiful Musket-tee-r (sorry), and these cartoon versions of Mika Adams-Woods and John Newman III will make any Bearcat growl with glee. UC football fans will find a wide selection, including this menacing “Warning: Brick Wall Ahead” tee, though it’s important to note that Xavier’s football team has been famously “undefeated since 1973.” Maybe they’ll return to the gridiron soon? See you Saturday for the Crosstown Shootout.

$26–$27; 1301 Main St., (513) 510-5774

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Daily Vintage (@thedailyvintagecincy)

Throwback Apparel from The Daily Vintage

A Cincinnati Magazine Best of the City winner in 2021, this Over-the-Rhine shop is always restocking its vintage sports apparel. You’ll find authentic gear from the Reds, Bengals, Bearcats, Cyclones, and depending on the day you stop by, you might even find some merch for the Stingers, Royals, Rens, Clowns, and other long-gone and long-remembered franchises.

Prices vary; 1810 Elm St., (513) 260-8782

