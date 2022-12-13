12 Days of Gift Guides: What to Get Winos, Spirit Lovers, and Craft Beer Fans

What do you get the bourbon snob who has everything? Or what about the wannabe-world-class-sommelier on your list? Find local gift inspiration for the person who always brings the holiday spirit(s) to your party.

Revival Bottle Shop Old Time Truck with Decanter and Glasses

The decanter fits nicely inside this model town car with gold trim and a shiny grille, the ideal addition to any bourbon aficionado’s bar cart or liquor cabinet. Good thing this set comes with four glasses to share—the only thing missing is a nice bottle of bourbon. Fortunately, those are plentiful at Revival. You’ll also find tasting glasses, Glencairn snifters, and vintage bourbon items at the Covington shop.

$49.99; 5 E. Eighth St., (859) 479-2676

HomeMakers Bar Gin & Tonic Kit

An order of holiday spirit that fits in a single box. This set includes two Copa glasses, three flavors of Fever Tree tonic, and dried fruit in a mason jar—and you can add a Bittercube gift set, too. The bar also offers martini, Manhattan, Stanley Kowalski, and hot cocoa kits for pickup, plus all the barware you could need.

$40; 39 E 13th St., (513) 394-7559

Mom ‘n ‘Em Wine Club Membership

The Camp Washington wine and coffee shop offers a monthly delivery or pickup subscription of wines “from California to France and beyond.” You can choose from two, four, or six bottles per month, and every shipment includes tasting and pairing notes. Wine club members also receive a free tasting on pickup day, free corkage when you open a bottle in the shop, and 10 percent off in-house wine purchases. Cheers!

$60–$145; register online

Bottles and Brews at Market Wines

Let the talented staff at this Findlay Market bottle shop help you select the best vino for your wino, or the craft brew that will make your beer lover beam. Once you’ve made your purchase from the selection of over 600 bottles and 300 beers, take a seat at the bar—chances are owner Michael Maxwell will be around to pour you a glass.

128 W. Elder St., (513) 744-9888

Cincinnati Craft Beer Box

Can’t decide on just one brew for your craft beer snob? Adrian Durban Florist arranges a box of six different local microbrews paired with an assortment of gourmet snacks. Upgrade to double up and receive two of each brew. Beers will vary based on availability.

$64.95–$84.95; 6941 Cornell Rd., (513) 489-7673; 8584 E. Kemper Rd., (513) 489-7715; and 3401 Clifton Ave., (513) 221-8222

More Spirits We Love

You’re sure to find great gifts that go down smooth at these Greater Cincinnati shops:

Party Source, 95 Riviera Dr., Bellevue, (859) 291-4007

Standard Beer, 112 W. 15th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 345-8835

DEP’s, 424 Alexandria Pike, Ft. Thomas, (859) 781-8105; 670 W. Third St., Covington, (859) 291-2550; and 424 Russell St., Covington, (859) 261-1022

Cork ‘n Bottle, 584 Buttermilk Pike, Crescent Springs, (859) 261-8333

Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, (513) 674-6000; and 4450 Eastgate South Dr., Eastgate, (513) 674-6055

