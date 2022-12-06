12 Days of Gift Guides: Ideas for Pet Parents

It’s not always easy to find a gift for the pet owner in your life. But, there is one thing guaranteed to put a smile on their face—a gift geared towards their furry friend. Whether it’s something they can use with their pet, a treat, or a sweet reminder of their furry partner in crime, it’s all up for grabs.

Assorted Pet Wants Dog Treats

This classic gift is perfect for pet parents and their fur babies. Pet Wants has something for every dog with their large variety of treats. From bones and beef jerky treats to dog parfaits, this gift will leave pets and parents wanting more.

1813 Pleasant St., (513) 721-8696

Wild One Triangle Tug

This tug toy is just the right gift for pet parents with multi-dog households and dogs who love to play. The Workshop’s Triangle Tug comes with two shapes and textures and four different color options for any kind of play with furry friends of all sizes.

$15.99; 4305 Whetsel Ave., (513) 390-2873

Photograph courtesy of Kismet OTR

Dog Hiking Kit

If you’re looking for a gift for the pup and owner adventure-duo in your life, try a hiking kit from Kismet. It comes in a travel-sized container packed with all the necessities: doggy-bags, wet wipes, a dog light, paper water bowls, and a tick removal kit. The perfect addition to a hike with a furry partner in crime.

$13.95; 1233 Vine St., (513) 906-7796

Photograph courtesy of HOMAGE

World’s Best Fur Mom Shirt

This soft, locally made shirt from HOMAGE is the best way to show your appreciation to the pet mom in your life. Being a pet owner isn’t always easy, but it’s the most rewarding job in the world – especially when you have a T-shirt to prove it.

$32; 1232 Vine St., (513) 834-7205

Wuf Pet Spa Gift Certificate

This gift is an easy way to treat any furry friend and alleviate some of that grooming stress from owners. Wuf Pet Spa offers gift certificates ranging from $40 to $100 and can be used on any of their luxurious spa offerings such as baths, teeth cleaning, and even a mani-pedi. This gift just might make you jealous of the furry friend in your life.

1812 Race St., (513) 381-0846

