12 Days of Gift Guides: Gifts That Give Back

The benefits of the holiday gift guide: It helps the uninspired gifter. And the tired gifter. The gifter who’s buying for the same someone 10 years in a row. Or 30.

Who can’t use a little gifty inspiration around the holidays? That’s why Cincinnati Magazine is putting together this mini gift guide to help you on your mission. Whether your giftee has a soft heart or prides themselves on their altruism, or you simply like the idea of giving a gift that benefits as many people as possible, these stops are perfect spots to find the perfect gift.

Photograph courtesy Soul Goods

Soul Goods

The giftshop at Christ Church Cathedral is Soul Goods. Each month, the shop partners with a non-profit, where 100% of “profits will go to the good work of bringing equity to our world,” according to its website. Pick up anything from books and clothing to gifts for baby or home. Gifters can find jewelry, Cincinnati-themed items, and health and beauty items. 318 E. Fourth St., Mount Adams

Photograph courtesy InsideOut

InsideOut Studio

InsideOut Studio, which partners with Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities, employs artists with disabilities. Everything in the shop is made by the working artists, from suncatchers and ornaments to bowls and trivets. Planters and paintings. Mugs and magnets. Half of each sale goes back to the artist, and the other half goes back into the studio to pay for supplies and other expenses.

140 High St., Hamilton

The Friends of the Public Library Used Bookstore at the Warehouse

There’s something extra special about giving a book as a gift. It’s one of those items that screams, “I know you incredibly well.” The Friends of the Public Library Used Bookstore at the Warehouse sells, yes, used books, and all funds benefit the Friends of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County, a nonprofit separate from the library, committed to promoting literacy in Cincinnati. Profits are funneled back into the library.

8456 Vine St., Elmwood Place

Ten Thousand Villages of Cincinnati

Items at Ten Thousand Villages of Cincinnati is handmade and ethically sourced. Its goals are to empower women and communities; ensure its makers, who live in developing countries around the world, earn a living wage; and care for the earth—all while celebrating culture and craft. Fair trade “is designed to provide makers in developing countries opportunity to gain a safety net of financial security and break the cycle of poverty,” according to the Ten Thousand Villages website. The shop carries items ranging from home and kitchen to spa and jewelry.

2011 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville

Visit cincinnatimagazine.com weekdays now through December 13 for new gift guides featuring ideas from local creators, crafters, and shops. Coming Tuesday: ideas for pet parents.