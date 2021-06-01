Eat your way through a summer trip along The Great Miami Riverway. If you’re into coffee, beer, or just want somewhere new to explore, the Riverway has dozens of options. Incorporate some of these favorites in your Ohio road trip or choose one of the themed trails like the coffee lover’s trail or pizza trail. Plus, participate in the Riverway Summer Challenge, which runs June through August. To play, download the Great Miami Riverway app and check items off the passport to win prizes. The more spots you visit, the more chances you have at winning prizes, including the weekly and grand prizes. For extra chances to win, tag your adventure photos with the #riverwaychallenge.

Eat, drink, and check off your Riverway Summer Challenge list at some favorites along the trail in Tipp City, Miamisburg, and Middletown.

Miamisburg

No matter what type of food you’re looking for, Miamisburg has you covered. On the hunt for award-winning BBQ? Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro is your place—the people’s choice winners at Ohio Ribfest. Their menu is chock full of meat lover specials like pork chops, meatloaf, brisket, chicken, and more. For a good sammy, Mz. Pickles Gourmet Sandwiches serves subs like a traditional Rueben, Italian sub, and hot dogs. For hamburgers, check out Hamburger Wagon on Central.

Dessert spots are arguably the most important post-meal treat. Try 3 Dips Ice Cream Shoppe for ice cream and Bear Creek Donuts for traditional and unique options like the marshmallow, Fruity Pebbles, or s’mores donuts. But if desserts aren’t your nightcap go-to, perhaps an adult beverage is your jam. Lucky Star Brewery and Star City Brewery are both options for the craft beer enthusiast and A Taste of Wine is perfect for wine lovers.

Middletown

Is it really a road trip if you don’t stop somewhere for coffee first? Triple Moon Coffee has been around for more than 20 years serving your favorite AM beverages, pastries, and sandwiches too. And for lunch, if pizza fits the bill—then you must stop at The Slice Pie. Their Neapolitan dough is made fresh daily and their pickle pie is a hit. Of course they have traditional menu items too like garlic knots and wings.

Next stop, beer! After being diagnosed with Celiac disease, co-owners Josh and Megan Laubach turned to innovating a craft beer without the gluten and Rolling Mill Brewing Company was born. Options include pilsners, lagers, stouts, and more for those with gluten allergies, sensitivities, or just want something a little lighter. For traditional brews, N.E.W. Ales Brewing is home to approachable beers with unique flavor profiles. While on your quest for fun beers stay the night at Indigo Pass, a small but chic hotel, and stop by the Swire Inn for pub food and cocktails. But don’t leave town without a bottle of wine from West Central Wine.

Tipp City

If you’re looking for a charming smaller town spot, visit Tipp City. It’s perfect for a less-packed itinerary. The historic town is home to Grounds for Pleasure, where you can relax and enjoy a morning beverage. For lunch, Tony’s Bada Bing serves stone-baked pizzas and craft beer, while down the street, Sam & Ethel’s specializes in home-cooked meals. Schedule date night at Harrison’s and follow it up at Chaffee’s Brewhouse. The bar serves craft beer, craft cocktails, mocktails, wine, and also offers takeout options. But don’t skip a trip to Sweet Adeline’s Bakery. From chocolate cupcakes and apricot almond tortes to scones and breads, they’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.