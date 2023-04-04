10 of Covington’s Coolest Corners

Visit these bars, restaurants, shops, galleries, and other spots to ensure you’ll never be bored in the Cov.

Bouquet

This soulful farm-to-table joint is incredibly cozy—tables are few, and reservations are required—and the menu can change at any point, even weekly, if any of the locally-grown seasonal ingredients used are out of stock.

519 Main St., Covington, (859) 491-7777, bouquetrestaurant.com

Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar

More than 900 bottles of whiskey await you at this patio bar—alongside more traditional craft beers and cocktails, of course. Good luck finding a better selection of bourbon anywhere else.

629 Main St., Covington, (859) 581-1777, oldkybourbonbar.com

Photograph by Emma Theis

Anchor Grill

A classic Covington greasy spoon—whether you love it or hate it, everybody knows it. Wood-paneled walls and nautical decor await you alongside all your typical diner favorites.

438 W. Pike St., Covington, (859) 431-9498, facebook.com/Anchor-Grill

Cedar

A down-home lunch/brunch spot with plenty of flair (cinnamon roll flatbread! Jackfruit tacos!) and plenty of cocktails, this scratch-kitchen joint will leave your belly full and your mouth watering.

701 Main St., Covington, (859) 360-1187, cedarculinary.com

Dee Felice

This joint is always jumpin’. The self-professed “best jazz spot in the city,” this New Orleans café features plenty of Cajun and Creole favorites—gumbo, jambalaya, shrimp, you name it—to match the music.

529 Main St., Covington, (859) 261-2365, deefelicecafe.com

Hail Records & Oddities

At first glance, this is a standard record store with a surprisingly robust selection of books and Blu-rays. What really sets Hail apart is its metaphysical goods—tarot cards, smudges, herbs, roots, resins, and incense—alongside skulls, bones, taxidermies, jarred animals and other medical curios. “Odd” doesn’t even begin to cover it.

720 Main St., Covington, (859) 261-0107, hailcincinnati.com

Larry’s

A shuttered bar infamous for run-ins with the law under previous ownership—old DEA investigation reports are now framed and hung on the wall—Larry’s has been given a second life as the throwback bar where everyone knows your name. Make sure to try the hot dogs.

536 W. Ninth St., Covington, (859) 360-1007

Leapin’ Lizard Galleries

Once a United Methodist Church, now a vibrant event space, this one-of-a-kind venue boasts more than 30 stained glass windows and a frankly gigantic pipe organ. For parties, weddings, and every other occasion, there’s hardly a better place to go.

726 Main St., Covington, (513) 509-0951, leapinlizardeventspace.com

Otto’s

With a signature dish of fried green tomatoes, it’s easy to recognize that Otto’s is full of little delights. There’s plenty of steak, pasta, and fish, sure, but the devil is in the details at this refined American bistro.

521 Main St., Covington, (859) 491-6678, ottosonmain.com

Herb & Thelma’s Tavern

This cash-only watering hole’s slogan kinda sums it all up: “Best Burgers and Coldest Beer Since 1939!” It’s no lie; the burgers regularly make best-of lists—including our last burger list in ’15 for their Tavern Double Cheeseburger. Sure, burgers and beer might be a little basic, but it’s all cooked and served to perfection every time.

718 W. Pike St., Covington, (859) 491-6984, herbandthelmas.com