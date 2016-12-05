Top 5 Winter Farm Markets

Farmer’s markets aren’t just for sunny summer Sundays. You can visit these weekday markets throughout the winter:

1. Green Acres Farm Store

Open daily, Green Acres’ Farm Store on Spooky Hollow Road in Indian Hill offers their own grass-fed Black Angus cattle, lamb, Berkshire pork, and pastured poultry as well as seasonal, sustainably grown veggies like beets, kohlrabi, turnips, watermelon radish, fennel, garlic, and squash. Open Mon.-Fri., 8:30am – 5pm; green-acres.org

2. Northside Farmers Market

October through May, this market is held inside North Church at 4222 Hamilton Avenue. Produce growers like Probasco Farm (mushrooms), Carriage House Farm (produce, honey, and bee products) Idyllwild Farm (produce, chicken, eggs, goat), and bakers from Blue Oven and Shadeau. You’ll also find tea and body care from Green GRRL Wisdom, Cluxton Alley Coffee, and sweets from the Chocolate Bee. Open Wednesday, 4–7 p.m., northsidefm.org

3. Farm Market of College Hill

During the winter, head inside the College Hill Coffee Company. You’ll find Shadeau bread and rolls, as well as produce, noodles, yogurt, cheese, and eggs from Back Acres Farm. Open Thursdays, 3–5:30 p.m., collegehillfarmmarket.org

4. Madeira Farmers’ Market

Elmwood Stock (organic produce and meats), Jaybird (lavender, herbs, flowers, and veg), and Turner (organic produce and flowers) are just a few of the year-round farms at this market. New vendors include Nija Foods (non-dairy creamers and nut milks), Jenn’s Hot Tamales, Russo’s Ravioli, and soups from Rock the Ladle. Open Thursdays 3:30–6 p.m. at the Madeira Silverwood Presbyterian Church, madeirafarmersmarket.com

5. Lettuce Eat Well Farmers’ Market

Look for bone broth, nut butters, and flax crackers from The Healing Kitchen, locally bottled Mt. Kofinas Olive Oil, fermented veggies from The Pickled Pig, and baked goods from Jo the Dough Lady. Abundant Green Pastures Ranch is there the first Friday of the month with grass-fed beef and non-GMO pastured pork. And in December, you can also buy locally grown loofahs! Open Fridays, 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Cheviot United Methodist Church, lewfm.org