Top 5 Ways To Have Fun During Cincinnati Pride Week

In honor of Cincinnati Pride Week, we’re throwing out five ideas to help color in your week.

1. On Saturday, June 24, The Cincinnati Pride Parade sets off from Seventh Street and Central Parkway at 11 a.m. and winds its way to Sawyer Point. The festival follows from noon to 9 p.m. with plenty of entertainment, including a Pride Drag Race at 8 p.m. and a pretty sweet looking pirate-themed family fun zone featuring the Cincinnati Circus and the Kraken inflatable slide. cincinnatipride.org

2. Although Art After Dark: CAM Carnival at the Cincinnati Art Museum isn’t until Friday, June 30, it fits so nicely into our Technicolor theme this week that we’re including it. It’s an evening of Carnival games, live music from Well Seasoned, cocktails, and food to celebrate the opening of A Shared Legacy: Folk Art in America. cincinnatiartmuseum.org

3. The current show at Carl Solway Gallery, Distant Horizons: Pioneers in Psychedelic Art, features work by Isaac Abrams, Ira Cohen, Tony Martin, and USCO—the ’60s art collaborative founded in the in the Bay area by Gerd Stern, Stephen Durkee, and Michael Callahan. Through September 16, 2017. solwaygallery.com

4. If you haven’t yet experienced Let’s Start This Day Again, Ugo Rondinone’s eye-popping display of rainbow-bright lounging clowns at the Contemporary Art Center, do check it out, and bring sunglasses. contemporaryartscenter.org

4. Pure Barre is hosting a pop-up studio on the Purple People Bridge, Saturday June 24 at with free classes at 8 a.m., 9:15, 10:30, and 11:45. Bring a yoga mat and water, and don’t forget your sunscreen. RSVP here: eventbrite.com