Top 5 Things to Do This Weekend

From comics to the cosmos, there is something for everyone to see in Cincinnati this weekend.

1. Head to Cincinnati Comic Expo this weekend to meet actors from your favorite fantasy films (Harry Potter, The Princess Bride, Avengers: Infinity War) plus writers, directors, and of course— comic book creators and experts. Cosplay not required, but strongly encouraged. Sept 22-24, 2017, Duke Energy Center, cincinnaticomicexpo.com

2. Cincinnati Food Truck Association Festival brings all of the good stuff to you. Well, actually to Summit Park in Blue Ash. With more than 30 food trucks, local craft beer selections, and live music, there’s no need to go anywhere else. Sept 22, 2017. Summit Park, cincinnatifoodtruckassociation.org

3. Pinkies up! The Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic features more than 150 of the regions finest foodies— chefs, sommeliers, roasters, and bread makers (oh my!). Get up close and personal with Cincinnati’s best cuisine and the people who make, serve, and write about it. Sept 22–23, 2017, Yeatman’s Cove, cincinnatifoodandwineclassic.com

4. The season for bonfires, scarfs, and pumpkin spice officially begins this week— even if the weather has different plans. Celebrate Autumn Equinox at the Kinman Farms Fall Fest. Imbued with that cozy fall feeling, kids and adults will love the pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay and pony rides, and all the fair food you can eat. Sept 23–Oct 29, 2017, Kinman Farms, kinmanfarm.com

5. Take the opportunity to learn more about one of Cincinnati’s national treasures, The Cincinnati Observatory, at ScopeOut 2017. The festival is as educational as it is fun, with crafts, tours, STEM exhibitors, lectures, and a “dinner under the stars.” Of course, views of the sun and night sky through the country’s oldest telescope are the stars of the show. Sept 23, 2017, Cincinnati Observatory, cincinnatiobservatory.org