Top 5 Things To Do Before The Start of Summer

Monday May 29 is Memorial Day, when summertime officially starts. So in this last week of ordinary time, here are five nice things to check out.

1. Attention young bookworms! Author (and Ohioan) Mary Whalen Turner comes to Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Rookwood on May 22 to discuss and sign Thick as Thieves, the 5th and latest book in her award-winning Attolia series. josephbeth.com

2. The Center for Holocaust & Humanity Education and RefugeeConnect (a project of the Cincinnati Junior League) have teamed up to sponsor a series of three lectures titled Stories of Survival: Finding Refuge in Cincinnati. The next one is on May 24; the speaker is a student who fled Burma as a ten-year old, along with her two siblings. refugeeconnect.org

3. The Eisele Gallery of Fine Art in Fairfax is currently hosting the Oil Painters of America National Exhibition and Sale through June 24. OPA, dedicated to preserving and promoting representational fine art, brings together artists from across the United States, Canada, and Mexico for this annual juried show, on display in Cincinnati for the first time. eiselefineart.com

4. If you haven’t yet checked out Blue Manatee’s cool, modern new digs (oh so conveniently located next to Street Pops on Madison Road in Oakley) register for their Margaret Wise Brown birthday celebration happening on May 23 at 4 p.m. bluemanateebooks.com

5. This is your last chance to swing by Brazee Studios’ C-Link Gallery to see their current exhibit, The Power of Us: A Celebration of Female Power, curated by Pam Kravetz. Kravetz, a fiber artist and art teacher, brings together a wide range of local artists including John Lanzador, Stacy Vest, and Lizzie Duquette to explore the idea of XX power in the current political age. It’s not just about hats, people. Through June 1, 2017. c-linklocal.com/c-link-gallery