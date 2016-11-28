Top 5 Things To Know About our Best of the City Party

Our annual Best of the City Party returns to the Cooper Creek Event Center on Wednesday, November 30. Here are five reasons to celebrate with us.

1. Plenty of fizzy lifting drinks will be available, like samples of draft root beer from Lehr’s Prime Meat Market and adult beverages from MadTree and Gnarly Head.

2. Your beverage choice will undoubtedly pair well with a slaw dog from Blue Ash Chili.

3. Dessert passports for all (but the first 30 guests who sample five or more sweets will pick up a Cincinnati Magazine luminaire, made exclusively for us by artist Margie Bajema)

4. Speaking of sweet treats, grab a little Sin in a Tin, Chef William Guthrie’s award-winning chocolate pate covered in chocolate ganache.

5. Stop by The Silver Diva booth to create a hand stamped ornament to take home.

November 30, 6:30–8:30 p.m. at Cooper Creek Event Center, 4040 Cooper Road, Blue Ash 45241

Get your tickets here.