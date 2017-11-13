Top 5 Thanksgiving Day Feasts

Have all of the turkey (and pie, and wine) with none of the work.

1. Grab your friends and family and head over the river and through the woods to BB Riverboats’ Newport Landing for a Thanksgiving Day Dinner Cruise. You’ll find everything you could need for a traditional holiday feast, in a not-so-traditional setting. BB Riverboats, Newport, November 23, (800) 261-8586, bbriverboats.com

2. Add some style to your Thanksgiving at the La Petite France Thanksgiving Day Buffet. You’ll find a classic roast turkey and mashed potatoes, but you’ll also enjoy a uniquely European selection of frog legs, shepherd’s pie, and escargots. Reservations required. November 23, 11am-5pm, La Petite France, Evendale, (513) 733-8383, lapetitefrance.biz

3. Orchids at Palm Court offers a legendary Thanksgiving Day Buffet, complete with more sides, desserts, and creative entrée options than you could break a wishbone for. The best part? No prep or cleanup required— reservations are, however. Orchids at Palm Court, 35 W. 5th Street, (513) 421-9100, orchidsatpalmcourt.com

4. Step back in time for a Thanksgiving Day feast at The Golden Lamb. The historic restaurant and hotel provides a three-course dinner with choices like cream of sweet onion soup, carved tenderloin of beef, traditional turkey, or vegetarian mushroom ravioli. Top it off with pumpkin, pecan, or shaker sugar pie and a stop in the charming gift shop. November 23, The Golden Lamb, Lebanon, (513) 932-5065, goldenlamb.com

5. Parkers Blue Ash Tavern is a staple on the Thanksgiving-Day-dining-out-scene. This is everything you would expect on a Thanksgiving table at grandma’s, but here you have the option of “forgetting” to invite your aunt…. you know the one. Reservations required. November 23, noon-7pm, Parkers Blue Ash Tavern, (513) 891-8300, parkersblueash.com