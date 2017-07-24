Top 5 Summer Reads With A Cincinnati Connection

We queried a few of our favorite book worms—The Mercantile Library’s Cedric Rose, Blue Manatee’s Sarah Jones, and Joseph Beth’s Kelly Morton—for a few summer reading picks with local connections.

1. Walnut Hills High School grad C.E. Morgan’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize nominated novel The Sport of Kings is a sweeping story of race and racing in America. Rose describes it as “a damn good book, despite its defects, and [it] has certain a Faulknerian Southern Gothic darkness.” Rose also suggests: A Very Angry Baby, a collection of fiction and poetry released this spring by local publisher Acre Books.

2.60 Hikes in 60 Miles: “It’s not a new book, but is an awesome family resource for anyone living in the Cincinnati area,” says Jones, who also recommends:

3. Cincinnati science writer Mary Kay Carson’s latest book, Mission to Pluto, about the three billion-mile journey of New Horizons, the first ever robotic spacecraft to venture to Pluto. Part of the Scientists in the Field series for young readers.

4. No One Can Pronounce My Name by Rakesh Satyal. New Yorker Satyal was raised in Cincinnati and graduated from Fairfield High School. Says Morton, “This novel is poignant and stirring. All of the characters move in their own bubbles that bounce up against other bubbles, always longing to burst through to understanding. Can you tell I loved this book?” Morton also recommends:

5. Emily Henry’s new YA novel A Million Junes, a tale of two feuding families that’s been likened to a modern spin on Romeo and Juliet.