Top 5 Shows to See in the Newly Renovated Music Hall

1. Music Hall Grand Opening Weekend will kick off with a performance by the hall’s long-time superstar tenets: The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. Works include classics like John Adam’s Short Ride in a Fast Machine and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, as well as a world premier by Jonathan Bailey Holland.

Oct 6–7, 2017, Music Hall, cincinnatisymphony.org

2. The CSO’s kicky alter ego, the Cincinnati Pops, will give the people what they want with their grand opener, The Music of John Williams: Star Wars and Beyond. There is sure to be something for everyone from the man who gave us the most recognizable film scores of infinity and beyond. Oct 13–15, 2017, Music Hall, cincinnatipops.org

3. The Cincinnati Ballet will break in the new hall with an old classic: Romeo & Juliet. There is no better way to admire the beauty and elegance of the restored architectural treasure than with an epically tragic love story. Oct 26–29, 2017, Music Hall, cballet.org

4. Watch the Cincinnati Ballet’s most beloved annual tradition back in its original home. The Nutcracker is a global classic, but we think Cincinnati does it best with a trip to Music Hall followed by a Frisch’s Hot Fudge Cake nightcap. We suggest nabbing tickets soon­; the holidays will be here before you can land that pirouette. Dec 14–24, 2017, Music Hall, cballet.org

5. Get your tickets now for the Cincinnati Pops Special Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, because everyone from your nephew to your grandma wants to see this. The (arguably) most charming of the Harry Potter movies will be projected onto a theater-style screen, while the Pops play along to the nostalgia-inducing soundtrack. Early Christmas gift, anyone? Dec 28–30, 2017, Music Hall, cincinnatipops.org