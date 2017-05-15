Top 5 Parks With Shady Walks

Mother Nature is throwing us a hot flash this week. Keep cool on these shady lanes.

Photo: Shutterstock

1. Cincinnati Nature Center

The 1.56-mile Fernwood Trail winds its way around the Center for Conservation and Stewardship and down to multiple creek bed crossings and offers plenty of tree canopy. cincynature.org

2. Sharon Woods

The Gorge Nature Trail is a 1.4-mile easy there-and-back on a crushed gravel path through mixed wood forest in one of Cincinnati’s oldest parks. Bonus: waterfalls! greatparks.org/parks/sharon-woods

3. Kingfisher Trail at Winton Woods

This easy one-mile, well-maintained trail that runs along Kingfisher Creek is a popular one, so expect company in the form of other hikers and trail runners. greatparks.org/parks/winton-woods

4. Devou Park

Located in Covington, Kentucky, Devou is known for having some of the best views of the city, and it also has some lovely hiking trails. Just be alert: Trails are popular with mountain bikers. covingtonky.gov/visitors/parks/devou-park

5. California Woods Nature Preserve

Dress to get messed. Hike along the stream, which should be sufficiently moist right now thanks to all the recent rain, and hunt for fossils (which are plentiful) and mud, which just so happens to be a perfect consistency for pinch pots. cincinnatiparks.com/parks-venues/east/california-woods-nature-preserve/