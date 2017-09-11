Top 5 Oktoberfest Events

1. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is the second-largest Oktoberfest in the world, next to Munich’s original. Grab your lederhosen and head downtown for the year’s best celebration of Cincinnati’s German influence. Sept 15–17, 2017, Downtown Cincinnati, oktoberfestzinzinnati.com

2. Newport Oktoberfest offers all of the German sausage, sauerkraut, and beer you’re looking for in a German heritage festival. With live music and free admission, this is a party you don’t want to miss. Sept 22–24, 2017, Festival Park Newport, 513-477-3320, cincinnatiusa.com

3. Donauschwaben Oktoberfest brings something new to the big, long, wooden table: pit–roasted Bavarian pig, chicken, and sausage. This old–school cookout combines with German beer and dance performers for a truly authentic experience. Oct 6–8, 2017, Donauschwaben Park, cincinnatiusa.com

4. Feeling the need to burn some of those Bavarian pretzel calories? The Saint Timothy Parish Oktoberfest in Union hosts a 5K Twilight Run/Walk along with German food, beer, and festival games and rides. Sept 15–17, 2017, Union, Kentucky, saint-timothy.org

5. If you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a just a fun day trip, the Belle of Louisville’s Oktoberfest River Cruise is a unique way to celebrate the season. A cruise with German music and food is accompanied by the best way to see this part of the country: down the river. Oct 7, 14, 21, 2017, Louisville, Kentucky, belleoflouisville.org