Top 5 New Year’s Eve Parties

Photo by China Photos/Getty Images

1. Join John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops along with special guest the Hot Sardines for a Speakeasy-style celebration at the Taft Theater. Deck out in Art Deco glamour (spats and boas are approved and encouraged) and swing until 10 p.m. http://cincinnatisymphony.org/concerts-plus-events/pops-16-17/new-year-s-eve-2016-speakeasy/

2. Early birds will appreciate the family-friendly NYE kickoff and fireworks display on Oakley Square from 7:45–8:30 p.m. The Cincinnati Recreation Commission will have treats for kids while supplies last. And there will be plenty of time left to hit Habits for a beer and burger before. https://www.facebook.com/events/691161797719149/

3. Jag’s Steak & Seafood hosts a black tie-optional global cuisine extravaganza. Each of their dining rooms, including their lounge, become dining destinations featuring dishes from Tokyo, Sydney, Munich, Paris, Rio, Venice, and London. Black-tie optional. Reservations required. http://jags.com/events/calendar/view/412

4. Rhinegeist Brewery’s beer hall bash kicks off at 8 p.m. with DJs Matt Moy and Will Ross presiding over the dance floor and the Jess Lamb band in the upstairs “speakeasy.” Mexican cuisine by Gomez Salsa OTR with wine, cocktails, and plenty of beer. Tickets required. http://www.rhinegeist.com/events-data/2016/12/31/new-years-eve-2017-at-the-brewery

5. For you polar bears, head outside for Fountain Square’s New Year’s Eve Blast, hosted by 94.9 DJ Jay Kruz. Rozzi’s fireworks light the sky at midnight and DJ Tweet spins the tunes all night. Speaking of spinning, the ice rink stays open until 1 a.m. http://myfountainsquare.com/event/new-years-eve-blast-2/