Top 5 Local Podcasts

Long car rides and lazy days at the pool are great times to check out these five local podcasts.

1. The Cinema Guys

Since April 2016, Brad Hargis and Justin Dunn have been holding forth on sequels, prequels, and summer movie blockbusters, as well as old favorites from the near and distant past. On the fence about shelling out for Wonder Woman tickets? Listen here first.

2. April Eight Songs & Stories

Former indie rock musician and Arson Garden front woman April Combs Mann now shares original songs and fairytales on this podcast she created just for kids.

3. Soul Work for Moms

Host Michelle Duncan-Wilson is a mother of three who has faced down nearly every situation common to motherhood: when and if to stay home, lack of identity, and childcare scrambles. She tackles these issues on her podcast and also talks to guest experts about topics like twins, mothering large families, and intimacy.