Top 5 Gifts That Aren’t Stuff

For the people on your holiday shopping list who have everything, give the gift of experience and start with one (or more) of these.

Photo: Shutterstock

1. For the Chef: Explore South Indian Vegetarian Cooking with Radha Lakshmi in her cozy Walnut Hills home. Part cooking lesson and part cultural tour ending with a shared meal, Lakshmi’s course shows you how to prepare flavorful dishes seasoned with fresh ingredients like curry leaves, turmeric, coriander, cumin, lemon, lime, and coconut. No experience necessary. Learn more and sign up here.

2. For the Coffee Addict: A bag of locally roasted La Terza coffee makes the perfect stocking stuffer when paired with one of their Saturday Roasterie Tours ($6.00/person). Learn about the history of coffee, how it’s grown and roasted, and sample coffees from the world’s three major coffee growing regions. La Terza also offers specialty coffee prep classes like Espresso Basics and Hario Pour Over. laterzacoffee.rezgo.com

3. For the Maker: In January, Brazee Street Studios offers two of their most popular beginner glass classes: Introduction to Beadmaking and Introduction to Kilnformed Glass. Who wouldn’t want to spend the dreary days of January surrounded by cheery bits of colorful glass? brazeestreetstudios.com

4. For the Fitness Fanatic: Moving around to music is fun and so very necessary after a month of eating, drinking, and merrymaking. DanceFix’s high energy, dance workouts are a good and sweaty way to pay the fiddler. Choose from the classic DanceFix workout, jazz funk, beginning ballet, or Nigerian West African dance. dancefixcincinnati.com

5. For the Bourbon-Lover: On the last Thursday of every month, New Riff Distillery offers its Distiller’s Tour and Seminar for people looking for an in-depth look at the distilling process. Participants get to nip pre-production barrel samples, limited edition products, and specialty malts. $15/person and includes tasting glass. newriffdistilling.com