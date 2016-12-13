Top 5 Holiday Maker Events: Make Something. Feel Better.

Maybe you need a last minute gift (even if it’s for yourself) or maybe you’re done shopping and want to use your hands for something other than swiping a credit card. Here are five places to unleash your inner maker now, and throughout the year:

Photo: Shutterstock

1. The Cincinnati Public Library has crafty offerings at branches all over town this week: Harry Potter ornament making in Mt. Washington; creating winter skin care kits in Covedale; building gingerbread houses in Pleasant Ridge; and creative coloring in Norwood are just a few of the programs going on this week. cincinnatilibrary.org

2. Make a fused glass ornament at Queen City Clay in Oakley on Saturday from 10 a.m.– 12 p.m.; $15 per ornament. This family friendly workshop includes instruction, examples, and all materials. queencityclay.com

3. Creativities is offering three single craft workshops at their charming Madeira studio on Saturday, December 17: Make your own spa kit, Emoji pillow, or Christmas stocking. They also have open studio time this week, Tuesday–Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. artsandcreativities.com

4. Ready to “settle your brain for a long winter’s nap?” Head to Fiberge Kits + Bolts in Pleasant Ridge on December 23 and learn to sew a basic pillowcase. Or try their stocking sewing class on Saturday, December 17. Want to learn to knit? Sign up for one Fiberge’s Knitting 101 sessions on their website. fiberge.com

5. The Manufactory, a 17,000 square foot membership workshop Sharonville has two introductory classes on Tuesday, December 13: Basic Metal Shop and Basic Wood Shop. Learn your way around drills, grinders and saws. Classes are $48 for Manufactory members/ $60 for non-members. For more information go here.