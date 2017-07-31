Top 5 Fun and Games This Week

1. Paddlefest returns to the Ohio River on Saturday, August 5. Kayak, canoe, or SUP your way down the Ohio as part of the nation’s largest paddling celebration. If being on the water isn’t enough for you, consider The Great Ohio River Swim on September 24. The 900-yard swim to the Kentucky side and back is the only cross-river swim along the entire Ohio River. ohioriverpaddlefest.org; greatohioriverswim.com

2. John Von Ohlen x The Greenwich = Baron Von Ohlen and the Flying Circus Big Band Monday nights at 7:30 at The Greenwich. For a mere $5 (or a donation of two canned goods) you get the music of Alan Baylock, Al Cohn, Billy May, and others plus classic dance band music. Proceeds benefit The Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati. the-greenwich.com

3. At last! A Harry Potter event that is straight up for adults: Members of the Wizarding World who are 21+ can celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday at the Play Library in OTR, Monday, July 31 from 6-9 p.m. Sample a few potions (what Muggles call wine) take a crack at the History of Magic trivia, browse at Flourish and Blotts (sponsored by Joseph-Beth) and dress up in your favorite house colors to compete for prizes. playlibrary.org

4. The 40th annual Delhi Skirt Game takes place on Saturday, August 5 at Delhi Park. Nothing says summer in Cincinnati like a whole lot of beer, brats, and West Side men in drag playing a game of softball for charity. delhiskirtgame.org

5. What makes a great park greater? Free admission! On Tuesday, August 1, Hamilton County residents get free park admission (no motor vehicle permit required) all day at any of the 21 Great Parks of Hamilton County. greatparks.org