Top 5 Events for a Perfect Summer Week

It’s hard to believe the summer solstice is already behind us and we’re cruising toward another seasonal milestone, the 4th of July. Here’s how to make these weeks count.

1. Uke Can Do It! Or at least uke can try. Hanna Mathey and Maria Carrelli bring a kid-centric Ukulele workshop to Folk School Coffee Parlor in Ludlow, Kentucky. BYOI (Bring your own instrument). Monday, June 26 from 6–7 p.m. ($25). Adults get their chance July 10, 17, and 24 ($25 per class or all three for $50). folkschoolcoffeeparlor.com

2. Eclectic indie-rocker Marshall Crenshaw swings into Southgate House Revival on Thursday, June 29, with Los Straightjackets and special guests Psychodots. southgatehouse.com

3. If the words “sour beer” seem contradictory, then you’ll want to Explore the Sour Side of Beer with the experts at Rivertown Brewery on Tuesday, June 27. Learn about the techniques and ingredients (like wild yeast and bacteria) that give sour beers their tart flavor profile. webapps2.uc.edu/ce/communiversity/Workshops?category=_xx32

4. Speaking of beer, the Over-the Rhine Museum presents a lecture at St. Francis Seraph Church on Vine Street in OTR that sounds downright irresistible: Under-the-Rhine: Tales of Beers, Bones, and Bathrooms. Thursday, June 29 at 6:00pm (enter through the front of the church). Speakers Kevin Pape, Steve Hampton, and Anne Delano-Steinert preview their talk on WVXU’s Cincinnati Edition, Wednesday June 28 from 1–1:30 p.m. Additional information: (513) 476-0903

5. Indigo Hippo, a treasure trove of inexpensive creative materials on Main Street, is hosting “Sketch Fun!” a Pop-Up Play event on the deck at Washington Park on June 30, from 3–5 p.m. Stretch your drawing skills by utilizing Indigo Hippo’s supply of recycled art supplies. washingtonpark.org