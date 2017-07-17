Top 5 Cultural Events This Week (Including A Cold Brew Honorable Mention)

It’s hot this week. Go inside and get some culture and drink some damn cold coffee.

1. Cincinnati Actor’s Studio & Academy (CASA) presents Love’s Labour’s Lost, a musical adventure based on the Shakespeare play, set in post-WWII Europe, and featuring the music of Cole Porter and George Gershwin. Wha? There’s method in this mad mashup that hits the black box stage at Essex Studios July 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. CASA student performances may be low-fi, but they’re hi-fun. Facebook: Love’s Labour’s Lost: A Musical Adventure

2. The Cincinnati Film Society hosts The Asbury Short Film Concert at The Mockbee on July 21 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. This touring short film fest showcases some of the the best American and international short film from elite festivals like The New York Film Festival and the Los Angeles Film Festival. http://cincinnatifilmsociety.org/event/asbury-short-film-concerts/

3. It’s Schutzenfest! Why it’s the traditional German marksman’s festival dating back to 1866, of course. Sponsored by the Kolping Society of Cincinnati, this year’s event features a Friday night soccer clinic with FC Cincinnati for players aged 5-18. Registration required. July 21-23, 2017. http://www.schuetzenfestcincy.com/about.html



4. Steve Earle & The Dukes pulls into the Taft Theatre on July 20 with special guests The Mastersons. Earle’s latest album, So You Wannabe an Outlaw, was just released in June. http://tafttheatre.org/events/2017/07/steve-earle-the-dukes

5. Learn the finer points of cold coffee brewing (including Japanese iced coffee methods—who knew?) from an expert: La Terza founder Chuck Pfahler. His Cold Coffee Methods Workshop takes place July 20 6:30–8:30 p.m. at UC’s Victory Parkway Campus, offered by UC Communiversity. $24.00. https://webapps2.uc.edu/ce/communiversity/Workshops?category=_xx32