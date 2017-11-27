Top 5 Coffee Shops in Northern Kentucky

1. Left Bank Coffeehouse is home to perfectly Instagramable baked goods from local vendors, rustic décor, and Deeper Roots coffee served any way you like it. Left Bank Coffeehouse, Covington, (859) 431-4655, leftbankcoffeehouse.com

2. Point Perk Coffee Shop is managed by The Point Arc, an organization dedicated to providing vocational training to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism and Down syndrome. People with these disabilities are trained by professional baristas and serve Carabello coffee in the Pike Street storefront. Bonus: They offer a “suspended coffee” program, where you can buy a coffee for a future patron. Point Perk, Covington, (859) 491-9191, pointarc.org

3. Visit the adorable Valentine family at Fort Thomas Coffee. Their full-service coffee bar brews Deeper Roots and Seven Hills Coffee to serve alongside sandwiches, soup, and baked goods. If the coffee isn’t enough, the bright, colorful atmosphere will wake you right up. Fort Thomas Coffee, (859) 814-8282, forthomascoffee.com

4. What do cycling and coffee have in common? Mark Ball. The “finest bicycle mechanic in the Midwest” combined his two hobbies to make Velocity Bike & Bean in Florence. He and his wife Lisa serve locally-based Carabello Coffee and Columbus-based One Line Coffee while fixing up your old bike. Browse the selection of new and consignment bicycles, or just the baked-goods case if that’s more your speed. Velocity Bike & Bean, Florence, (859) 371-8356, velocitybb.com

5. In a hurry? Swing by Jet Coffee in Florence for your on-the-go coffee needs. This full-service double-sided drive-thru is perfect for those times you want convenience and quality. Grab a specialty latte for you, a smoothie for the kids, and a muffin to share (or not). Jet Coffee, Florence, (859) 334-0554, jetcoffeeflorence.com