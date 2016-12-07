5 Holiday-Happy Bookstores

Do you have a book-loving little one on your hands? We’ve rounded up 5 of the best bookstores providing kid-friendly entertainment this holiday season. Use our list to get a moment of peace—or to relive your own holly jolly memories.

1. Blue Manatee Children’s Bookstore

Blue Manatee is a bookstore designed with kids in mind, their event schedule is in full swing during the holidays: Catch the Grinch on December 8, Santa on December 14, or stop in to hear authors read their new books throughout the month.

2. The Booksellers on Fountain Square

Cincinnati’s downtown local bookstore boasts a tidy little children’s section, and is hosting several kids’ events the season. On December 9, author Beth Gully will be holding a book signing, and on December 10 the store will have Story Time beneath Carew Tower’s large Christmas tree.

3. Joseph-Beth Booksellers

Joseph-Beth is Cincinnati staple with tons of kids’ activities. The store holds Kids’ Storytimes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 10:30 a.m., and Old St. Nick will be at Brontë Bistro for a breakfast buffet on December 10. Reserve your tickets in store or by calling 513-396-8690.

4. Blue Marble Books

Blue Marble Books is just across the river in Fort Thomas, and has a Holiday Storytime every Sunday afternoon from Thanksgiving through Christmas. December 11 will feature The Polar Express and December 18 will feature How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

5. Barnes and Noble – Newport on the Levee

While not an independent bookstore, Barnes and Noble at Newport on the Levee has been a part of the Levee shopping scene for many years. The chance to live out your wizarding dreams comes true on December 9 at the Harry Potter Magical Holiday Ball. Additionally, story times will take place throughout the rest of December, and will include activities after the reading.