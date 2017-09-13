True Adorn Boutique Puts Down Roots in Kentucky

At this Kentucky boutique, having fun looks good.

True Adorn Boutique got its start as an online-only shop before owner Stephanie Muth opened a brick-and-mortar on Main Street in Alexandria out of necessity. “I was tired of having so many clothing racks at my house,” says Muth, who also works as a senior director at Pure Romance and gave birth to her first child in July.

Photographs by Jeremy Kramer

True Adorn sits at the corner of Washington and Main Streets in Alexandria’s sweet slip of a commercial district that includes The Country Cousin Bakery, Serendipity Consignment, and The Lovely Closet (whose mobile shop is a regular presence at outdoor markets like the Oakley Fancy Flea). High Point Baptist Church and the Alexandria Church of God are also in close proximity, but Muth’s inventory is unrepentantly geared toward girls who wanna have fun: sweet floral dresses from Umgee, rompers, fuzzy vests, Kentucky themed tees and trucker caps, jewelry, and insulated tumblers from Corkcicle—all priced affordably.

Muth smartly stocks a very cute Curvy Collection for shoppers at the opposite end of the 00-sizing spectrum, which is noteworthy. Larger-scale retailers like Forever 21 and Universal Standard are making a big push to grab the 12-and-beyond sized customer, but independent boutiques have been slower to embrace the plus trend. “Customers were coming in and complaining about the lack of selection,” says Muth, noting that the selections get snapped up quickly online. Kudos to True Adorn for being ahead of the curve.

True Adorn, 8329 E. Main St. #2, Alexandria, trueadornboutique.com