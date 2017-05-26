Eight Cool Caps To Wear Right Now

Style ScoutShopping Eight Cool Caps To Wear Right NowWhether you prefer snapback or fitted, flat-brimmed or curved, sporty or stylish, there’s a hat that fits. By CM Editors - May 26, 2017 Facebook Twitter 1. Head to the skate park rocking a brand that’s been around for 30 years. Spitfire Speed Kills cap, $30, Galaxie Skate Shop, facebook.com/galaxieskateshopPhotography by Aaron M. Conway2. Before Russell Westbrook, triple doubles were synonymous with Oscar Robertson and his Cincinnati Royals. Cincinnati Royals adjustable cap, $24.99, Koch Sporting Goods, kochsports.comPhotography by Aaron M. Conway3. Local brand Corporate teamed with throwback sports pros Mitchell & Ness for this snapback. Corporate script hat, $34, Corporate, corporategotem.comPhotography by Aaron M. Conway4. Long live the days when short-lived minor league hockey teams, like the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks, were named after movies. Mighty Ducks logo flat bill hat, $20, Cincy Shirts, cincyshirts.com5. Long before Mr. Redlegs, this script letter was the logo for baseball’s first team in 1869. Cincinnati Reds original logo by American Needle, $24.99, Koch Sporting Goods, kochsports.comPhotography by Aaron M. Conway6. And you thought corduroy was just for pants. This hat combines it with a leather strap in the back. Unheardof premium corduroy hat, $40, Unheardof, unheardofbrand.comPhotography by Aaron M. Conway7. Take pride in your regular three-way order, regardless of parlor loyalty. Three-way chili curved bill hat, $20, Cincy Shirts, cincyshirts.comPhotography by Aaron M. Conway8. Rock FC Cincinnati’s crest and you’ll fit right in at the Bailey, the city’s rowdiest fan section. Blue lion flat-bill cap, $25, FC Cincinnati Team Shop, fccincinnati.com/downtown-shopPhotography by Aaron M. ConwayFacebook Comments
