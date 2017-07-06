Dress The Part: A Perfect Summer Day

Style ScoutShopping Dress The Part: A Perfect Summer DayWhether you’re lounging poolside or with the sand between your toes, come prepared. By CM Editors - July 6, 2017 Facebook Twitter 1. The true must-haves for an afternoon by the pool are, in no particular order: a tall, cool beverage; a heaping dollop of SPF 30 to protect against those UV rays; and a big ol’ floppy hat with a brim wide enough to blot out the sun. Navy and white striped floppy hat, $28, Pomegranate & Lime, facebook.com/pomegranateandlimePhotograph by Aaron M. Conway2. When those flip flops you grabbed from that Old Navy discount bin aren’t quite cutting it, upgrade to this pair of suede slides, created by globe-trotting designer Ulla Johnson and made in Peru. Ulla Johnson Babette Suede Slide, $350, Idlewild Woman, idlewildwoman.comPhotograph by Aaron M. Conway3. Checking in somewhere between the typical beach tote sizes of glorified luggage and teeny knapsack, this handmade piece is ready to hold all of the trashy beach reads. Ghana bag, $48, The Little Mahatma, thelittlemahatma.com; IGWT Landscape beach towel, $85, Continuum, facebook.com/continuumbazaarPhotograph by Aaron M. Conway4. These shades, complete with gold-plated hardware, are imbued with some Mardi Gras spirit. The name Conti comes from a street in New Orleans’s French Quarter. Krewe Conti sunglasses, $315, Idlewild Woman, idlewildwoman.comPhotograph by Aaron M. Conway5. Every stroke you take, every poolside drink you make, every pair of goggles you break, this locally designed flotation device will be watching you. Working Girls Hot Bod Float, $66, Working Girls, workinggirlsco.comPhotograph by Aaron M. Conway6. Behold, the adult sippy cup! Surreptitiously sip on a refreshing rosé in this 17-ounce white glass cup with a silicone sleeve that serves as the classiest koozie ever. Goverre wine glass, $24, Goverre, goverre.comPhotograph by Aaron M. ConwayFacebook Comments
