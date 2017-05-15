Your local YMCA has a cure for the kids’ boredom. All you have to do is sign up.

Summer is almost here and you can already hear the complaints. “There’s nothing to do!” one kid says. “I’m bored!” says the other.

What happens when it’s week three and you’re already out of options? When you’ve been to the aquarium, the zoo, the parks, and the museums? Before you lose your ever-loving mind, look to your nearest YMCA, which has some much-needed reinforcements. Sign everyone up, get started enjoying these family-friendly activities, and you can actually like the kids again (so much that you’ll be sad when school starts again—well, maybe not that much).

Swim to your heart’s content. Lounging in a chair poolside, book in hand, while the kids stay cool, expel energy, and have an awesome time in the water. Isn’t that what summer is all about? You can also enroll them in some swim lessons (sign yourself up too; the classes are for all ages and abilities) so everyone is safe at the pool, beach, or lake.

Enjoy some friendly family competition. You know you want to take the kids down on the basketball court. The Y also offers team sports like T-ball, volleyball, and soccer, or you can try a workout program or dance class. Everyone stays active and healthy, and you might even improve your moves.

Challenge your child. YMCA Camp Ernst is an overnight camp for boys and girls, ages 6–15. Campers participate in a variety of activities, from horseback riding to zip lining to archery, that keep them engaged and strengthen their friendships. There’s a climbing wall, the Burma Bridge (which is suspended over a pond), and a giant swing in the trees. And come on: Kids have some of the best memories from summer camp. And did we mention it’s an overnight camp? When the kids are away, Mom and Dad can play.

Save some money. OK, so this isn’t a way to play, but it’s still huge. The Y offers great deals to members. If you bring a friend when you join, you both save 20 percent. More money in your pocket means more summer fun with the family—and way less stress (at least until it’s time to shop for back to school).

Get all of the info you need here: cincinnatiymca.org